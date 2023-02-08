Sarah Jessica Parker is landing one brand collaboration after another, and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. Last year, she partnered with Fendi on a range of limited-edition Baguette bags and even created a ghost footwear label called Duchessa Gardini for And Just Like That... (In the show, Carrie wears a variety of shoes from the brand, including a pair of knee-high suede blue boots.) Today, the actor is back with another exciting accessories project: Parker teamed up with Strathberry on a handbag dubbed The City Osette. This is a brand new design for the luxury accessories company, which is based in Edinburgh, Scotland and worn by the likes of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

An evolution from Strathberry’s top-selling Lana Osette, The City style comes in several shades and sizes with price points running from $295 to $455. The pink and soft gray tones are available in a cute mini design while the slightly larger purses come in black and bold red colors. The leather bags are all made in Spain and feature a top handle/chain straps for a crossbody or handsfree wear. Upon the collection’s release, Parker said in a press statement: “Partnering with Strathberry has been a rewarding process from the start. Our teams have many shared values, including quality, craftsmanship, attention to detail, and using bold and vibrant colors as neutrals.”

Meanwhile, Strathberry’s co-founder Leeanne Hundleby added: “For me and millions of others around the world, [Parker] represents the ultimate in sophistication and fantasy ... [we wanted] to create products for the way women truly live: that consciously fashionable woman who loves the idea of a practical everyday piece to go from day to night, with flair and personality.”

(+) Masato Onoda (+) INFO 1/2

The photos in the campaign, shot by photographer Masato Onoda, showcase model Makelly toting The City Osette all around the Big Apple, which speaks to its versatility and elegance as an everyday purse for people on the go. Although we have yet to spot Parker herself wearing this latest Strathberry creation — perhaps the style will make a cameo in And Just Like That... Season 2? — it’s only a matter of time before the actor publicly endorses this accessory IRL. And when she does, all the styles will sell out in a New York minute.

Keep your eyes peeled for that fashion moment and in the meantime, shop the different variations of The City Osette, ahead.