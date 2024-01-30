No matter what winter-ready aesthetic you’re looking to channel this season, the celebrity set has you covered in terms of outfit inspo. For fans of the dramatic mob wife look, Dakota Johnson’s recent all-black evening-out ensemble and Hailey Bieber’s luxe fur coat moments in Aspen are must-copies. And for those who booked one last stylish ski trip before the snow starts to melt, emulate the luxe snowsuits Sophie Turner styled for her latest wintery getaway.

With various fashion month and award season-related festivities on the horizon for February, Turner enjoyed the calm before the storm at an undisclosed mountainside resort. On Jan. 29, the fashion muse shared a sneak peek of her trip on Instagram, which included shots of Turner lounging in a picturesque indoor pool, hitting the slopes with friends, and of course, a slew of OOTDs that highlighted her chic snowgear. In one shot, she posed on a powder-covered hill in a blue puffer jacket and matching suspendered ski pants, both sourced from Goldbergh, a luxury winterwear label. The waterproof co-ord featured the same white star print which even continued onto the strap of her bulky goggles. Turner kept a relatively low profile in the IG post, bundling up in the aforementioned eye mask, a helmet, and white gloves in most of the pics.

In the same IG dump, the Game of Thrones star shared another cold weather-friendly outfit which featured some of her go-to street style staples. While on a scenic stroll, Turner donned a cozy pink hooded sweatsuit. Overtop the off-duty one-piece, she slipped on a timeless double-breasted coat from Maison Margiela — one of her non-negotiables while out and about in London earlier this month. Turner tapped into the celeb-approved ugly shoe trend via UGG slippers, another true-to-form piece straight out of her everyday wardrobe. Going incognito once again, the award-winning actor opted for sleek black sunglasses to round out her look.

Whether you’re jetting off to Aspen or just bracing for a chilly errands run, Turner’s latest looks are so easy to copy. Shop the curated edit of winter essentials below to put your own spin on the Queen of the North’s attire.