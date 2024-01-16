If there’s one thing we’ve gleaned from the 2023 Emmy Awards red carpet thus far, it’s that trends come and go, but well-presented cleavage will always be in style. Really! Nearly every star to hit the show thus far has arrived in some manner of plunge-y and/or pushed up attire — and frankly, we’re quite impressed at wide variety of approaches.

Exhibit A: a series of effortless deep-V silhouettes that, done right, never belie the level of boob tape it likely took to hold things in place. This evening, the look was best exemplified by Jessica Chastain — ever the vision in a custom Gucci column silhouette — Christina Ricci draped in a velvet Saint Laurent design, and Riley Keough, whose bare décolletage felt more sweet than overtly slinky thanks to the layers of elegant sheer chiffon on her Chanel Spring/Summer 2023 Couture dress.

Then, of course, there were plenty of well-scaffolded necklines designed to lift and display one’s, ahem, assets in the best possible way. These are the kind of pieces one shimmies into when they want to get in touch with their sultrier side, and in in this case, let their adoring audiences bask in all the va-va-voom energy as well. Selena Gomez (in Oscar de la Renta), Rachel Brosnahan (Versace), and Camila Morrone (Atelier Versace) all certainly fall into that bucket at this particular show.

Also, we would be remiss not to mention a few perfectly executed side cleavage moments at the event as well: Aubrey Plaza and a very pregnant Suki Waterhouse, both of whom arrived in high neck numbers, by Loewe and Valentino respectively, that revealed a slinky stretch of bare skin when they shifted into profile for the camera. Subtle and sexy — indeed, it can be done.

Below, some stand out low (and open on the side) necklines of the night.

Selena Gomez

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Gomez channeled a glamorous Old Hollywood vibe in a low-cut peek-a-boo wiggle silhouette by Oscar de la Renta.

Jessica Chastain

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Proof that cleavage need not always be an in-your-face thing (although that has its charms, too): the sleek, liquid-like fit of Chastain’s lime green custom Gucci gown.

Rachel Brosnahan

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Equal parts beer wench and Bond girl, Brosnahan’s Versace dress doesn’t sound like it should work, but it definitely does.

Camila Morrone

Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Morrone and her stylist clearly understand a universal fashion truth: when in doubt, a bodacious red maxi (the actor’s is by Atelier Versace) will always turn heads.

Suki Waterhouse

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Speaking of bold red, both the color and and an open back and side cut of this Valentino silhouette looked stunning on an expectant Waterhouse.

Christina Ricci

Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

A surefire way to set an all-black piece apart? Opting for one in luxe velvet with a down-to-there V in the front, like this Saint Laurent option.

Riley Keough

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While Keough’s Chanel Spring/Summer 2023 Couture outfit showed plenty of skin via sheer fabric and an open neckline, all the feminine details kept it feeling quite elegant.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

The impressive plunge of the lapels on Lee Ralph’s mermaid cut style — made by Christian Siriano — added such a sense of a drama.

Niecy Nash

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Nash cut a voluptuous figure in her strapless custom Greta Constantine gown.