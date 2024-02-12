Sophie Turner just took her budding relationship to the next level. Weeks after hard launching her romance with British aristocrat and property developer Peregrine Pearson on Instagram (they went on a ski trip together), the duo made their first public appearance as a couple. On Feb. 10, the Game of Thrones actor was spotted with her new beau at Stanley Zhu’s Year of Dragon Celebration on the Dixie Queen luxury boat in London. Of course, Turner blew everyone away with her outfit choice, arriving in a slate gray two-piece set that was equal parts sexy and sleek. Because what else does one wear when they’re on the verge of breaking the internet?

In between mingling with fellow partygoers, the duo posed for a photo together. Turner stunned in the aforementioned gray midriff-baring look, which hugged her body. The ruched top featured a cropped off-the-shoulder silhouette, while the matching skirt hit right below her ankles. Then, the 27-year-old actor rounded out the sultry ensemble with gilded gold square-shaped hoop earrings, a dainty chain necklace, and pointy black pumps. On the beauty front, Turner kept things simple with her signature straight blonde locks, glowy skin, and a raspberry-colored lip. Pearson, on the other hand, looked quite sharp in a black suit and coordinating bow tie.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

Yes, in case you missed it, this public outing comes weeks after the couple headed to the mountains for a winter getaway. In the image Turner shared on Instagram, the duo is pictured on a ski lift alongside friends. Turned looked chic for a day on the slopes, sporting an electric blue star print puffer jacket and matching pants from Goldbergh. Meanwhile, Pearson opted for an understated black snow-proof outfit.

Should you be on the hunt for the perfect date night ensemble, take a page out of Turner’s playbook and try out a skin-revealing two-piece look. Ahead, shop a similarly versatile matching set and Turner-approved accents to create your own evening-out look.