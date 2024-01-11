It’s the scariest and most thrilling aspect about the start of a new year — what, exactly, is 2024 going to hold? It could be the most universally satisfying 12-month stretch on record, or it could be an absolute dumpster fire. Only time will tell, but if the initial slew of celebrity beauty looks are any indication, the year will at least be a visually excellent one. January might be fewer than two full weeks old, but there’s already an early contender for 2024’s best haircut. It sounds presumptuous and too early to call, but the moment you see Megan Thee Stallion’s asymmetric lob, you’ll understand — it’s simply that good.

As America’s Hottie-in-Chief, Meg wasted no time toggling through a series of varied looks as soon as the New Year began. Part of it is her stuffed work schedule that covers both music and film — she was just in New York City wearing the best bombshell blonde wig at the Mean Girls movie premiere — but it’s also due to the fact that she’s just a creative, aesthetically-inclined individual. As such, on that same NYC trip, she switched between the blonde curls, at least 40 inches of super-straight raven hair, and this sharp, angled lob, all within a few days.

One of the coolest aspects of Meg’s lob is how that asymmetry is actually created. It looks like the wig she’s wearing would be the same length all the way around her head, but that deep side part — it’s only about two or three inches above her ear — makes one side appear a bit longer. The curled-under ends, shiny raven color, and monochromatic outfit-manicure completes the look. It’s actually even more impressive when compared to Meg’s other hairstyles from the New York trip because it emphasizes what a beauty chameleon she really is.

It’s unclear which celebrity pro is behind Meg’s million-dollar look — that said, it’s usually Kellon Deryck — but what is apparent is that 2024 is about to be the superstar’s biggest, best, and most beauty-focused year yet.