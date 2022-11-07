There’s a reason why the siren song of bangs is so loud, even in instances when they’re less-than-advisable — few things can immediately and extremely shake up your look like a fringe, and with just a few snips of the scissors, too. In moments, everything from the shape of the face to the intensity of your eyes changes. And in Sophie Turner’s case, bangs can add an entirely new layer and element to your personal style. The Game of Thrones star just traded in her usual vintage barrel waves for a sleek blowout topped with wispy, eye-skimming bangs, and it takes Turner’s sophisticated aesthetic to vampy new heights.

Sultry, stylish, and more than a little editorial, the long, straight-across bangs still feature the “chocolate cherry” hair color Turner’s had for months now, but with a fresh new dimension. The bangs, cut by celebrity hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg, are like tiny arrows pointing to her piercing blue eyes — especially striking when they’re ringed in intensifying smoky shadow and eyeliner. Turner has always loved to playfully embrace the Disney Villainess aesthetic with regal, gothic touches — and her role choices, a la her cameo in Do Revenge — but this might just be her coolest look yet.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The dramatic new look was unveiled at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards, at which Turner opted for an equally-sultry black velvet gown and tall boots. The coolest thing about her bangs, though, is how versatile they actually are. At the event, Turner is steely-cool and intense. But just days later, swaddled in a classic trench while traipsing around New York with her husband, Turner’s bangs looked so Parisian — timeless, casual, and a bit whimsical.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

In the sunlight, her hair looks more like a bright copper, which only contributes to the relaxed, natural effect. In the candid photos, it looks like Turner’s new bangs have a tapered, bottleneck effect on the ends, which blends them beautifully with the rest of her long, flowing hair. If feeling locked into one look is deterring you from trying bangs out, just look to Turner for inspiration — she proves they can truly work with any style.