Forget Bronzer — Sophie Turner Makes The Case For Goth-Glam Makeup This Summer

It sure seems like Sophie Turner is having a great week. Fresh off an appearance at the Met Gala in a critically-acclaimed Gilded Age ensemble, the actor walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new HBO Max series, celebrated the release of an exciting magazine cover, and still managed to squeeze in some nights out with her husband, Joe Jonas. And, of course, in classic Turner style, each appearance came complete with killer hair and makeup looks. In the case of The Staircase premiere, Sophie Turner’s dark smoky eye makeup perfectly suited the creepy ambiance of the series for a vampy, villainess effect only heightened by her deep red hair. A shimmering wash of silvery sparkles illuminated her blue eyes while a deeper blend of color lines her lower and upper lash lines for added definition. Virtually the opposite of her Met Gala makeup look, which favorited warm, matte eyeshadow and a bright red lip in a similar finish, the premiere’s goth-glam aesthetic shows off the duality of Turner — undoubtedly a rising style icon of her generation.

The Staircase premiere look came courtesy of makeup artist Georgie Eisdell and hairstylist Gregory Russell. Together, the professional duo has crafted several of Turner’s most memorable beauty moments, including this latest Met Gala. Turner’s deep, silvery smoky eye, though, might be among her all-time bests.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s not just the eye makeup that makes it so major, either. Turner’s complexion was kept fair and satiny, highlighted only by a light wash of blush across her ultra-chiseled cheekbones. On her lips, a semi-satin nude-y mauve keeps the cool tones going.

What’s fun to note is that while the makeup (and Turner’s deep red hair) is in-line with the dark nature of the HBO Max series, it’s so different from typical mid-May makeup. And in fact, that’s why it’s so great. Turner’s face appears untouched by bronzer, she’s leaning into cool tones, and more dramatic finishes — the polar opposite of the light, tropical-toned, dewy makeup typically favored this time of year.

Could Sophie Turner single-handed kick off a summertime makeup revolution? She’s certainly influential enough to make it happen. To follow her lead, sub out your warm shadow washes for moody colors, lean into winter-friendly features like spangly eyeshadow and a hint of blush, and maybe even consider forgoing the summery highlights so popular this time of year. Turner knows it’s May, but for her, winter is always coming.