As soon as Sofia Richie Grainge broke the internet with her en vogue pregnancy announcement on Jan. 25, fans on Instagram immediately began fantasizing about her burgeoning maternity style. “With a photoshoot this good, her pregnancy fashion is going to be incredible,” said one excited commenter, while another added, “Gimme all the baby bump style inspo queen.” It seems the fashion muse was keeping a close eye on her active comment section, because less than a week after her exclusive Vogue interview dropped, Richie Grainge delivered her first maternity look, a chic off-duty overalls outfit.

On Jan. 29, during a mid-afternoon errands run in L.A., the It girl was snapped by the paparazzi looking effortlessly elegant, as always. For starters, instead of opting for classic Richie Grainge bottoms like wide-leg trousers or a timeless maxi skirt, she went a slightly more boho route by slipping on a green pair of overalls which cradled her growing baby bump perfectly. Underneath her cozy jumpsuit, she styled a cream cashmere sweater, a goes-with-anything elevated basic straight out of her everyday wardrobe. Her accessories of the day were giving major old money energy — she rocked a black and white Ferragamo tote bag, sleek white sneakers, oval-shaped tortoiseshell sunglasses, her six-carat emerald cut wedding ring, and a stacked bracelet set. While she’s certainly the queen of slicked-back buns, this time, Richie Grainge opted for undone, beachy waves which rounded out her OOTD.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While this is our first official peek at Richie Grainge’s approach to maternitywear, the internet sensation shared with Vogue that she has “so many ideas” for upcoming ensembles. “I’m not really tapping into maternity wear at all, if anything, I’m just sizing up,” she told the outlet. “I’m also not buying an entirely new wardrobe for this pregnancy. I’ve bought a few pairs of pants in bigger sizes, but I’m wearing my same jackets, and sweaters, and trenches — I’m about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly.”

Given her stellar reputation as a front-row fashion month attendee, Richie Grainge’s upcoming baby bump-hugging looks are bound to steal the show at various designer presentations in February. In the meantime, channel her latest casual co-ord with the easy-to-emulate luxury edit below.