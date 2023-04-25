TikTok has finally agreed on something: Sofia Richie’s nuptials on the French Riviera is the closest thing to an American royal wedding. For several glamour-filled days at the Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, Richie and her high-profile guests indulged in poolside hangs, lingering dinners, and late-night parties, all leading up to the big moment on Saturday, April 22. But in true Gen Z bride fashion, 24-year-old Richie took her millions of fans along for the ride through social media. Richie’s wedding hair and makeup got an extra-special focus through the weekend, featured in in-depth TikTok tutorials and behind-the-scenes Instagram photos and videos.

The internet seemed especially enraptured with the so-called “quiet luxury” of the wedding weekend. While there’s plenty to debate there, it’s undeniable that Richie did go for a very soft, timeless bridal beauty look for every wedding wedding event. In TikToks shot from her hotel bathroom, she showed her followers exactly how she used just a handful of products to define her features, all applied with a very light hand. For the actual wedding, though, Richie let a pro — no, the pro — take over. Legendary makeup artist Pati Dubroff created Richie’s final bridal look, but stuck to the same sophisticated-yet-simple approach seen in the star’s makeup earlier in the week.

“Sofia’s wedding makeup was all about fresh, clean, glowy,” Dubroff explains in a video on her own TikTok account, breaking down what products and shades were used on Richie’s wedding day. Notably, there’s no mention of any concealer or foundation — and as previous clips of TikToks of Richie have show, she does have a pretty immaculate complexion as-is. Instead, toward the end of the process, Dubroff swirled on a bit of Makeup By Mario’s Soft Sculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer in Light-Medium where the light would hit. “This adds a touch of sunkiss, but it’s nothing too heavy,” she says.

As Richie’s the Beauty Director of NUDESTIX, the brand played a significant role in the romantic look — Dubroff used a cream blush in the shade Sunkissed all over the cheeks for some warm, just-kissed color, layering a brighter color, Picante, over it to add some extra pop. After defining the eyes with a soft brown Chanel cream shadow and gold lid gloss from the Chanel Duo Lumiere Palette, Dubroff says she brushed on a few coats of Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara then moved on to the lips.

Perhaps the most in-demand bits of information from the entire weekend were about the guest list (yes, Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz, and Paris Hilton were all in at attendance), the dress (Chanel), and the lipstick (also Chanel). Specifically, Dubroff shares that she first applied a DIBS lip liner in a deep beige to contour the lips, then the Rouge Coco Lip Balm in 928 Pink Delight. As the very last step, Dubroff concentrated NUDESTIX Intense Matte Lip & Cheek Stick in Sunkissed Nude just in the center of Richie’s bottom lip.

Kathleen Riley, celebrity hairstylist and founder of SHEA Hair, created Richie’s braided bun for the rehearsal dinner, her sleek, as well as her simple bun for the actual wedding, and the long, bouncy ponytail worn to the afterparty. On her TikTok page, Riley explained how she nailed the braided bun, sharing the she first plaits a rope braid, then gathers it into an updo. For that glossy, shiny finish, Riley shares that she used Unite U Oil and the Got2Be Glued Gel.

With so much fervor will surrounding Richie’s star-studded marriage, expect to see the impact of her bridal hair and makeup at every wedding you attend this season — and probably next, too. Shop the essentials for nailing her look below.