Spring hair transitions usually translate to shorter lengths and brighter, softer colors. Which makes sense; chopping off a few inches or turning down the dial on your levels can both look and feel lighter, a metaphorical acknowledgement of the season. But a true influencer isn’t afraid to zig when everyone else is zagging. Case in point: “Quiet luxury” queen Sofia Richie Grainge, who swapped her blonde French bob for a neck-grazing cut in a “caramelized brunette” shade.

The socialite shared the new lengths and hue in two snaps posted to Instagram on Mar. 11. In the classic mirror selfies, Richie Grainge — who is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Elliot Grainge — poses with and without sunglasses, donning mixed-metals jewelry and a short, soft ballerina-pink manicure.

But the real star of the show is, of course, the hair: A neck-grazing bob in a shiny brunette shade that the team behind the look is calling “caramelized brunette.” In a statement, Jess Gonzalez, lead colorist at FLORE Los Angeles, described the hue as “a warm brown that’s perfect for the spring seasonal transition.”

As for the cut, co-owner and founder Nicolas Flores said in a statement that the name of the game was versatility: “We’re growing out Sofia’s bob, so we added a soft, face-framing layer to the cut, complemented by fringe curtain bangs to keep the shape effortless as it evolves.”

While it seems like the tides are flowing in the direction of cutting bobs, not growing them out, Richie Grainge’s longer locks are still pretty of-the-moment. As hair pro Min Kim told TZR, soft layers are in fashion, due in no small part to their ability to highlight (pun intended) balayage and dimensional colors — like, say, a “caramelized brunette.”