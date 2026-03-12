(Celebrity)

Sofia Richie Griange Has Gone “Caramelized Brunette”

A delicious new hue.

by Eden Stuart
@sofiagrainge
Sofia Richie Grainge Brunette Hair

Spring hair transitions usually translate to shorter lengths and brighter, softer colors. Which makes sense; chopping off a few inches or turning down the dial on your levels can both look and feel lighter, a metaphorical acknowledgement of the season. But a true influencer isn’t afraid to zig when everyone else is zagging. Case in point: “Quiet luxury” queen Sofia Richie Grainge, who swapped her blonde French bob for a neck-grazing cut in a “caramelized brunette” shade.

The socialite shared the new lengths and hue in two snaps posted to Instagram on Mar. 11. In the classic mirror selfies, Richie Grainge — who is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Elliot Grainge — poses with and without sunglasses, donning mixed-metals jewelry and a short, soft ballerina-pink manicure.

But the real star of the show is, of course, the hair: A neck-grazing bob in a shiny brunette shade that the team behind the look is calling “caramelized brunette.” In a statement, Jess Gonzalez, lead colorist at FLORE Los Angeles, described the hue as “a warm brown that’s perfect for the spring seasonal transition.”

As for the cut, co-owner and founder Nicolas Flores said in a statement that the name of the game was versatility: “We’re growing out Sofia’s bob, so we added a soft, face-framing layer to the cut, complemented by fringe curtain bangs to keep the shape effortless as it evolves.”

(+)
@sofiagrainge
(+)
@sofiagrainge
1/2

While it seems like the tides are flowing in the direction of cutting bobs, not growing them out, Richie Grainge’s longer locks are still pretty of-the-moment. As hair pro Min Kim told TZR, soft layers are in fashion, due in no small part to their ability to highlight (pun intended) balayage and dimensional colors — like, say, a “caramelized brunette.”