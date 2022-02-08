If you’ve been paying attention to Shay Mitchell’s social media — and considering she boasts more than 32 million followers on Instagram alone, it’s pretty likely that you are — you know the Pretty Little Liars star never does anything just halfway. Shots of her home around the holidays exhibit some Martha Stewart-level dedication to themed decorations, simple selfies are always accompanied by heartfelt or especially clever captions, and her TikToks routinely have better production value than half the shows on TV today. But for her second pregnancy reveal, Mitchell stepped it all up a notch. Shay Mitchell’s long ponytail is the first thing you’ll notice in a recent TikTok video, first focusing on the actor’s front as she’s dressed in a simple-seeming oversized camel blazer and soft glam makeup in warm and neutral matte shades.

But as the platform’s popular “No one’s going to know!” audio continues, Mitchell unbuttons that blazer to reveal a full-fledged baby bump. Turning to the side to show off her belly and flicking her long ponytail, the exciting reveal is clearly the real draw here — though her impossibly gorgeous hair and makeup add nearly as much replay value to the endlessly looping video clip.

Eagle-eyed fans will notice an Instagram grid post by Mitchell in which she’s decked out in the same outfit and beauty look, dated back to about two weeks ago. With tags on the post, Mitchell shares that Hollywood makeup artist Ash Holm — who regularly works with Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, and virtually every Kardashian family member — is the talent behind that soft glam makeup. Most of the shine is concentrated at Mitchell’s sharp cheekbones and sienna rose-tinted lips, while blown-out smoky grey shadow acts as eyeliner to frame her extra-long lashes.

Meanwhile, Jesus Guerrero (he’s Katy Perry’s go-to stylist) crafted Mitchell’s ultra-long, ultra-sleek ponytail. Upon closer inspection, the pony features major length and sheen plus artfully-arranged baby hairs around the hairline plus extra strands wrapped around the hair tie itself for some chic camouflage.

Though elevated by the gloss, length, and masterful details, the ponytail style adds some casualness to Mitchell’s otherwise highly sophisticated look, which only emphasizes the playful nature of her adorable, bump-debuting TikTok. Of course, in true Mitchell fashion, that wasn’t her only message about the newest addition to her family. On Instagram, the Dollface actor took a more sentimental approach, posting a trio of intimate, vintage-filtered maternity photos accompanied by a stirring caption touching on the complicated tangle of joy and grief she feels as she carries new life so soon after saying goodbye to her beloved grandmother.

Even from this exciting announcement, Mitchell proves there’s nothing she can’t do — topical humor, surprise twists, emotional reflections, and carrying an actual human life — all while looking fabulous.