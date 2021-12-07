This Body Oil That Doubles As Statement Decor Is The Ideal Gift For Your Chicest Friend

For minimalists, a holiday season gift exchange can feel a bit fraught. On the one hand, gift-giving is so pure, wholesome, and sweet that no matter what you give or receive, warm fuzzies are an all but guaranteed side effect. But on the other, the idea of accumulating more things, just in general, is a somewhat stressful one. Minimalist beauty gifts that double as decor can be an easy way to circumvent that urge to pare down, and they also underscore a key tip for gift-giving in general: go for useful yet indulgent. In the case of beauty products — of which beauty lovers typically have a lot of — presents that also act as tasteful home decor are ideal. Not only does the double-duty promise that the product won’t languish in a drawer somewhere until its expiration date, but it also means you’ll be thought of every time your recipient uses the product — or just notices it on their nightstand.

Scroll below for a cheat sheet of minimalist beauty gifts that also look great — but never overpowering — in the home. And thanks to the less-is-more aesthetic, there’s no guesswork on if they’ll fit individual decor schemes. With several gifts clocking in at $50 or under (though there are plenty of more opulent options, too), the two-in-one factor looks even more appealing. Now start scrolling — it’s officially gifting go-time.

