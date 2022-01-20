Megan Fox’s Latest Hairstyle Is Very Hot Topic Meets Rapunzel

If anyone can bring a sexy edge to a romantic hairstyle, it’s Megan Fox. While attending the Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2022 Men's Fashion Show in Milan this week, the newly engaged actor debuted a series of black lace outfits paired with extra long hair extensions. In one particularly daring ensemble (her black tank bluntly declares: “sex”), she donned a long braid ponytail that’s so lengthy it nearly reaches the bottom of her miniskirt.

Fox’s look was styled by Maeve Reilly who, of course, dressed the star in head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion. Her dramatic hairstyle was done by LA-based stylist Dimitris Giannetos, who’s also worked with stars like Joey King, Olivia Culpo, and Camila Cabello. Fox’s makeup, which featured bold brows, winged liner, and a gorgeous neutral lip, was courtesy of makeup artist Jenna Kristina.

It’s no secret that Fox has been loving extra-long hair lately — which given the current short hair craze, could be considered an act of rebellion. Hilary Duff also broke the mold, recently opting for dramatic, blonde mermaid waves. Fox, on the other hand, has been on the long hair train for a while; her viral engagement video with Machine Gun Kelly showed off her waist-length locks that she’s been rocking for quite some time, including at the 2021 VMAs and in her controversial SKIMS campaign alongside Kourtney Kardashian.

But Fox isn’t the only one opting for Rapunzel-inspired looks these days; long braided ponytails, in particular, have emerged as a massive trend that’s set to continue. The look dominated the runways at New York Fashion Week this past fall, and celebrities are following suit. Dakota Johnson recently wore a wispy, cottagecore-inspired version of the style during press appearances for her new film, The Lost Daughter. Gabrielle Union made her way around Europe for her anniversary trip in a series of braided ponytail looks, each one more glamorous than the next. Dua Lipa’s playful spin on the trend featured pigtail braids, which were somehow simultaneously nostalgic and super chic.

A braided pony is a classic that will never go out of style, but given its recent popularity among celebrities and runways alike, it’s set to continue being a major trend in 2022.