Shay Mitchell is busy. Not only is she a new mom to her daughter, Atlas Noa — whom she shares with boyfriend Matte Babel — but she's also the founder of two brands: über-chic travel gear and accessories brand, Béis, and her sparkling tequila venture, Onda. And in those very few moments of free time, she's captured the attention of millions on her social media platforms, blessing fans with content that runs the gamut from hilarious TikTok skits to tear-jerking posts about motherhood.

So how does she do it all? Well, the Pretty Little Liars alum swears by the belief that "life is about balance." For instance, she's referenced this sentiment in numerous interviews through the years, citing how her fervent love of pizza and exercise is the non-secret to her healthy lifestyle. Of course, this idea transcends the star's food and workout regimen to her mental health. Wellness, she said in a 2017 interview with The Cut, is "when I feel good: so that includes getting enough sleep, being healthy and hydrated. If I go out, I go out, but then I balance it the next day."

Ahead, Mitchell sits down with TZR to discuss what's new with Béis, what wellness looks like for her as a new mom, and the healthy meal she's obsessed with right now.

BEIS just turned 3 — congratulations! What's new with the brand?

YAS! Three. In some ways it feels like this brand has been a part of my life forever, but in other ways the time has flown by… kind of like being a parent!

We’ve been busy innovating, perfecting, keeping our finger on the pulse of what is happening and predicting what consumers’ needs will be. We’re always expanding our core collection while also releasing seasonal collections with exciting fabrications. Those pieces — and the marketing campaigns — really let us have a lot of fun.

Another thing we are starting to put wheels in motion on is finding more environmentally responsible materials and packaging, and phase those options in as much as possible. Our Anniversary Tote — made of cactus leather — is really our first foray into this new realm and I couldn’t be more pleased with how it came out.

What do you love most about the new Anniversary Tote?

Is it too cliché to say everything? First off, the material itself is impressive, not only in concept but in execution. It is soft and buttery, but also durable and thick enough to offer structure. I’m also pretty obsessed with the handle. We had them custom-made specifically for this and the design was literally derived from a doodle I did.

OK, let’s talk day-to-day. What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

Oh, I think you mean when I’m woken up by my daughter. I go and get her out of her room and we have some morning time together.

When you have the chance to treat yourself, what do you do?

Life is about balance. Between acting, being a mom, partner and running two brands, I dedicate a lot of hours to work and family, so I definitely need to take time for myself. I don’t know that it’s a ‘treat’ so much as it is about self-care and giving myself the opportunity to recharge my batteries. My go-to ‘treats’ are working out, massages, and pizza!

What are you listening to these days?

Obviously I am listening to Beyoncé. Who else?

One thing you can’t live without is…

Tangibly? Hot sauce.

Where are you dreaming of traveling to? Why?

At this point pretty much everywhere, but at the very top of my list is Colombia. And Italy. Italy is always on the list!

Do you have a favorite workout/wellness practice?

Physical exertion is my therapy. Working out brings me balance and allows me time to recenter and get perspective.

What’s a healthy meal you always make/order?

Lately I have been into my ‘everything but the kitchen sink breakfast pasta.’ It sounds weird, but it is actually so good! I use up those random veggies that are on the verge and toss in some eggs. Besides that, I love the Sweet Potato and Kale Gnocchi from Trader Joe’s or a huge salad with all the fixings and fresh herbs.

Do you remember your first big splurge? Do you still own it?

It was a Chanel bag that I bought myself after booking Pretty Little Liars. I totally still have it, not only for posterity but because I can’t bear to part with my bags ever.

One thing you want to go back and tell your younger self?

It’s true what everyone says. Things go by fast. Appreciate that you’re always looking to the future, but — and I mean this — enjoy what you’ve got going on.