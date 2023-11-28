Coloring your hair isn’t always an easy decision. Between selecting a new shade, finding a good colorist, and then shelling out gobs of money at the salon, it can get stressful. That said, the last thing you want is for your fresh hue to quickly fade and look dull. While you probably already have a wash day routine in place, specialized shampoos, conditioners, and stylers will be the key to maintaining the vibrancy of your look. But these color-safe hair care products do more than just preserve pigment. They also keep your strands healthy.

According to Rebekah Norris, hairstylist, and Redken ambassador, color-safe products don’t contain harsh ingredients that can damage or weaken strands. “Color-specific products are most often free of sulfates, formaldehyde, and detergents that can dry out the hair and strip it of color,” she says. Dyeing your hair also alters its texture, so you’ll likely need to alter how you care for it. “By nature, curly and coily hair tends to be drier and can become more fragile once it’s chemically processed,” says Dailey Greene, senior stylist and owner of H2 Salon Brooklyn. As she explains, it’s important to assess the health of your hair with your colorist before your appointment to understand any potential risks. In that vein, you’ll need to adjust your go-to routine. This means swapping out your current essentials for products that best suit your color-treated hair.

Ahead, TZR spoke with two hairstylists and color experts to find out the shade-preserving products for every hair color. Whether you just went blonde or you’ve been debating going red, their tips will help keep your color fresh and your hair healthy.

Color-Safe Products For Blonde Hair

Color-Safe Products For Platinum Blonde Hair

Color-Safe Products For Brunette Hair

Color-Safe Products For Red Hair