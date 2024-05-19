Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite leave-in conditioners of the moment.

There are two non-negotiable steps in every hair care routine. During your ‘everything shower,’ you cleanse your strands with shampoo to get rid of excess oil, grime, and product buildup that’s accumulated at your roots, then you run conditioner through your strands to add some moisture back in. Post-wash, you expect you’ll be left with soft, shiny stands. So it’s understandable if you’re under the impression that leave-in conditioner is an unnecessary extra step. But in reality, these treatments could be what’s standing in the way between you and healthier hair.

The best leave-in conditioners go one step deeper than what you use in the shower. These products are typically formulated with extra nourishing ingredients (jojoba, argan, and avocado oils are popular ones) to supply strands with extra hydration, plus work to repair damage. Some even take things up a notch and protect against UV rays and pollution. While leave-ins can be a game-changing addition to any routine, not all are created equal. Some may be too heavy for fine strands while those with thicker, curler textures may need one that’s more decadent.

With various hair types and concerns, the leave-in conditioners TZR editors have touted as the best run the gamut. Ahead, find the treatments to add to your routine for even better hair days.

"This is the only leave-in conditioner I use on a continuous basis. All the others I've tried weigh down my hair, and feel as if they never fully absorb into the strands, but rather sit atop the cuticles. After applying this one to the ends of my wet or dry hair, it gives my hair back its natural movement and lightness. It’s like it's been replenished back to life." – Kathy Lee, editor in chief, TZR

“Not to completely out myself, but I get my hair dyed every five months or so. I used to see my hairstylist every two months to deep condition my hair and freshen the color, but with this leave-in conditioning spray from Pureology, I've been able to stretch out appointments to last up to six months. With just a few sprays on damp, post-shower hair, it detangles my hair, protects it from heat damage, and revitalizes my color.” – Meguire Hennes, fashion news writer, TZR

“A miracle indeed. No matter how neglectful I get with masks, deep conditioners, or heat protectants, this Wella leave-in always manages to bring my hair back to its softest, most hydrated self. Like so many others, I first learned about the formula when it started going viral on TikTok. When I got the chance to try it out for myself, though, I immediately understood the hype. Just a few spritzes from the ears down and my dry, wavy, color-treated hair looks and feels like it just had a salon treatment done. I even keep a mini-sized bottle in my travel bag as it's become an absolute essential." — Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

“This was the first leave-in conditioner that ever really made a difference in the look and feel of my hair. It’s stacked with a blend of nourishing plant oils that help strengthen, hydrate, smooth, and repair damaged strands. I also love that it offers UV protection – an essential feature when you have dyed dark brown hair like I do.” – Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

“Heavy leave-in conditioners don't work for my long, wavy hair, as they flatten my texture. Briogeo's Farewell Frizz is the perfect solution to a leave-in conditioner — it's a delicate spray formula that hydrates and nourishes my strands, leaving them soft and healthy-looking without weighing them down. It's also helpful with brushing through tough tangles and knots post-shower. Bonus: it smells incredible, like a vacation.” – Rebecca Iloulian, director, newsletter revenue and marketing

“Say what you will, but I have been a fan of Lush and its aesthetically pleasing – and smelling – products since high school. This leave-in Super Milk is a particular fave. It nourishes my hair and allows my natural waves to air-dry soft, smooth, and frizz-free, so little styling is required. A bonus is that it also works its magic on second-day hair and gives me a nice little refresh." — Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR

"I can't say enough good things about Ceremonia's Guava Hydrating Leave-In Conditioner. After the first use, I was blown away by how much softer and healthier my hair looked. Another bonus? It reduces frizz — which is a must come summer." — Kelsey Stewart, associate fashion editor, TZR

“As a Taurus, I love romanticizing my everyday activities with elevated products, and this leave-in conditioner from Crown Affair makes my post-shower routine feel so luxurious. I was initially drawn to the product because of its lavish bottle and the gorgeous bergamot scent, but I stayed because it cuts down on frizziness and I can use it on dry or wet hair.” – Hennes

“It only took one use of this serum-like leave-in conditioner for it to become a staple in my hair care routine. Despite the formula being so lightweight, it gives my thick, slightly coarse strands a moisturizing boost. My hair has been significantly less frizzy (my biggest struggle) since I started using it.” – Lukas

“The spray from this mist just feels so luxe – it's a super-fine mist instead of a typical spray and I swear it coats my strands more evenly and leaves them feeling extra-silky. I don't blow-dry my hair without using this mist – it's also a great detangler.” – Faith Xue, executive beauty director, lifestyle, BDG