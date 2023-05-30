At the 2023 Met Gala, Serena Williams’ surprise plus one set the internet abuzz — and no, it wasn’t her husband, Alexis Ohanian. While on the red carpet posing for the cameras alongside her spouse, the tennis champion revealed she’s expecting her second child. “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” she wrote in an Instagram image on May 1. Williams and Ohanian are already parents to five-year-old Olympia. Yesterday, Williams gave the world a better look at her baby bump as she wore a black dress while on a dreamy vacation in Italy.

The retired tennis superstar posted two images on IG, with the caption poking fun at her bump: “CAUTION: Things are not always how they appear. I am Seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or….back. … slide right,” she said. Williams wore a body-hugging black column dress for the evening out, which appeared to be at a swanky party. She offset the understated number with puffy bright bubblegum pink heels (they may not be the most comfortable shoes for a mother-to-be, but hey, they sure do look chic). The Will Perform founder then added luxe jewelry, including a diamond necklace and silver hoops, to the special-occasion look.

It seems Williams took a page out of Rihanna’s pregnancy playbook, as she proved mamas-to-be shouldn’t bid farewell to their favorite clothing and shoes for nine months in favor of maternity styles. For those who stayed up to date with Williams’ first pregnancy in 2018, you’ll recall the former athlete didn’t shy away from sporting nontraditional bump-bearing looks. In fact, her go-to outfits were casual form-fitting dresses and dressy night-out gowns. And this time around, Williams isn’t retiring her fave numbers, either.

If you want to incorporate the mother-to-be’s elevated vacation look into your own summer wardrobe, nab the styles below. And if you don’t already tune into Williams’ Instagram posts, make sure to press the follow button, as she’s sure to serve up more show-stopping outfits during her pregnancy.