Selena Gomez said ‘I do’ over the weekend in a Ralph Lauren wedding dress fit for pop music royalty. The performer, 33, tied the knot with Benny Blanco, 37, in a lush cliffside ceremony hosted overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Santa Barbara, California.

For the nuptials, Gomez opted for a custom Ralph Lauren gown, styled by Erin Walsh. The fairytale-style open back dress featured a regal high collar adorned with appliqués, and an ornate satin bodice with hand-draped fabric and embellishment fanned out into an A line skirt and train with layers of lace and tulle. Blanco summarized it best when he wrote on Instagram: “I married a real life Disney princess.” The producer also turned to Ralph Lauren for his custom tux.

Opting for a cathedral-length veil and platinum and diamond earrings by Tiffany & Co. for her walk down the aisle, Gomez also turned to her longtime makeup artist Hung Vanngo for her big day glam. Complementing her bouncy lob, which was swept into old Hollywood-style waves by stylist Renato Campoa, the soft focus makeup approach centered on a rosebud lip, minimal eye makeup, and flushed cheeks.

A sweet and simple lily of the valley bouquet sealed the deal, while her famed marquise diamond engagement ring sparkled against her frosted pale pink manicure.

The Younger And Hotter Than Me singer reportedly changed into another Ralph Lauren mini dress to dance the night away too. While most details and imagery of the wedding remain under wraps, snippets shared by Gomez on Instagram, captured by photographer Petra Collins in her signature style, have been liked by over 21 million people since Saturday.

Gomez’ mom Mandy Teefey revealed on social media that the record-breaking star was walked down the aisle by her grandfather David Michael Cornett. According to People, guests included Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, Sza, Ed Sheeran, Paul Rudd, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevingne, Eric André and Finneas and Gomez’ Only Murders In The Buildings co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, who reportedly gave a joint speech during the rehearsal dinner. Édgar Ramírez and Zoe Saldaña, who both shared the screen with Gomez in Emilia Pérez, were also in attendance.

People adds that recently-engaged Swift and Sheeran gave heart-felt speeches at the reception alongside Gomez’s mom and stepdad Brian, as well as Blanco’s parents, Andrew and Sandra Levin. Meanwhile, legendary producer Mark Ronson was reportedly on hand to DJ the night.

Perhaps the writing was on the wall when Gomez opted for Ralph Lauren at this year’s Oscars, hitting the red carpet amidst major Emilia Pérez buzz in a beaded crystal pale pink gown by the all-American brand. As a Ralph Lauren bride, the Texas-native joins a chic crew which includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, Lily Collins, and model Kate Love.