The makeup artist behind all of your favorite celebrity beauty looks of the past decade has finally launched a brand. From Selena Gomez’s shimmery green eyeshadow to Jennifer Lawrence’s sculpted complexion to Emily Ratjkowski’s blue smoky eye at the 2017 Emmy Awards, Hung Vanngo’s work is a permanent fixture on beauty mood boards, and now, the products from his line Hung Vanngo Beauty, are available to help you recreate the looks you’ve saved over the years – and then some.

“I'm excited to release a makeup collection that will make everyone feel confident and seen," Vanngo said in a press release about the brand. "The brand is built on performance and purpose, I put everything I know into these products so that no matter what your skill level you can create something beautiful. Our products are crafted with you in mind, helping you achieve your versatile look- whether you go for natural radiance, sensual elegance, playful vibrancy or sophisticated grace. And honestly, I still get so excited every time I use them, I hope you love them as much as I do.”

Hung Vanngo Beauty

Known for his use of vivid hues, ‘90s-inspired smoky eyes, and sculpted complexions, the initial lineup of seven products are rooted in Vanngo’s pro artistry. Yet, the pigmented, creamy, and long-wear formulas are easy to apply so that wearing bold colors is approachable no matter your skill level. For the eyes, there’s Color Story Eyeshadow Palette ($49), which comes in eight colorways built by shade to take the confusion out of creating a smoky eye, and the Longwear Eyeliner ($22) and Soft Velvet Kohl Eyeliner ($24). To help you achieve Vanngo’s signature blurred matte skin, there’s the Very Beautiful Velvet Blush ($32) and Soft Blurring Bronzer ($38). Finally, no full-glam look is complete without a matte lip, so the makeup artist created the Creamy Matte Lipstick ($29) in 14 shades and Accentuating Longwear Lip Liner ($24) in nine shades.

Hung Vanngo Beauty

Below, a closer look at Vanngo’s namesake makeup line, available now at Sephora and hungvanngobeauty.com.