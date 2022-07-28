No one can deny the instant joy that is elicited by a fresh manicure. Whether or not you have extensions, a new nail color is sometimes all it takes to boost your mood or make you feel like you have it all figured out. Of course, there’s something to be said for neutral and classic nail shades, but Selena Gomez’s lavender nails are a welcome reminder to embrace bold color — especially if you’re not particularly into nail art.

In a new TikTok with her best friend, actor Francia Raisa, Gomez is seen wearing a brand new nail set of coffin-shaped nails in a gorgeous shade of light purple. Gomez’s nail artist, Tom Bachik, shared a closer look at the manicure today on Instagram. “New nails, who dis?” Bachik wrote alongside the photo. “New work alert for @selenagomez 💜 a fun, happy color to match the queen’s energy.”

Inquiring minds wanted to know exactly what shade the manicurist used on Gomez, so he shared all the details in an Instagram Story. In the post, Bachik shared a photo of the bottle of nail polish, which is the shade CO10 from the Mithmillo Artistic Signature Polish Gel Cotton Candy collection. He also included the Tweezerman nail clipper and cuticle clipper that he used to shape and perfect Gomez’s nails.

Just a few days ago, Gomez was sporting a completely different manicure in celebration of her 30th birthday. To ring in the new decade, the Rare Beauty founder wore a beige-pink custom Versace gown, a ‘60s-style flipped ponytail styled by Marissa Marino, and a dramatic cat-eye courtesy of the star’s longtime makeup artist Hung Vanngo. Gomez’s sparkling pink manicure certainly fit the glamorous occasion. Rather than opt for long acrylics, though, she stuck with short nails in a rounded shape.

Given that summer is in full swing, it’s not exactly surprising that like so many, Gomez is leaning into bright, sunny shades like lavender. In fact, the shade has been an Insta-favorite for the last few months and will probably continue to stick around (after all, the 2022 Pantone Color of the Year was a similar periwinkle hue).

Ahead, refresh your collection with Gomez’s summery lavender polish — it’s sure to come in handy when you inevitably hit your next manicure slump.

