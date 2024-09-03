If you thought Selena Gomez’s aesthetic lead-up to fall was good, wait until you see what she debuted on the very first day of September. While autumn technically kicks off on the 21st, colder temperatures creeping in — and a general lust of the season — mean most consider it already begun. That certainly seems to be the case for Gomez, who actually started trialing new shades of fall nail colors way back in August. Her latest look, though, debuted at Colorado’s Telluride Film Festival, might just end up as every it-girl’s go-to manicure shade through the end of the year. Gomez’s toffee nails, a warm blend of taupes, orange, and a touch of pink, is an autumnal alternative to summertime neutrals, making it perfect for virtually every occasion out there.

Gomez was in already-chilly Colorado to promote her upcoming Emilia Pérez biopic. She’s already garnering award season buzz, making it extra-critical to give the movie some promotional love on the film festival circuit. She gave a nod to the western locale with her big square belt buckle, but kept things otherwise very business-casual with a comfy pair of dark wash jeans paired with a pinstriped blazer. The deep color palette was the perfect backdrop to show off her shimmery manicure, a tasty shade of warm toffee.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik gave Gomez the custom color for her trip to Colorado, sharing on his Instagram that it’s actually the result of layering on multiple coats of Aprés Nails’ Be Still gel polish. Doubling up the product creates a deeper, darker shade, resulting in this burnt-bisque color that feels so distinctly fall-friendly without veering too vampy or moody. Interestingly, it looks like the polish was applied over Gomez’s own long but natural nails. In a selfie shared by Bachik, you can get a better look at their softly squared-off shape.

So far this season, Gomez has shown off brick-red nails, black French tips, and now this luxe take on a neutral — and September has only just begun. As she continues promoting her biopic and the new season of Only Murders In The Building, expect plenty more autumnal inspiration any time now.