I’ve always had a soft spot for jewelry, which is why my collection of piercings has reached double digit status in the past few years (17 to be exact). It’s all about creating more places to wear pretty, sparkly things — even though the healing process can feel endless. But now that all my ear piercings are healed and happy, I’m free to switch out my favorite gold earrings whenever I feel like updating my current curation, and of course play with the best new jewelry trends of the season.

My taste in earrings has ebbed and flowed over the years, with trends like constellation piercings convincing me to double down on dainty pieces, while the current hardware-inspired craze has me searching for chunkier, more substantial hoops and chains. And although I do have a handful of silver and white gold styles, I am partial to the warmth and classic look of yellow gold.

Luckily, there are more demi-fine jewelry brands to choose from than ever, so you don’t necessarily have to drop an entire paycheck to round out your ear party (although it is extremely tempting). A gold vermeil or lower percentage of gold alloy (think 10k vs 14k or higher) is also a great way to save a few dollars without compromising on quality.

At this point in my collecting, I’ve found a nice mix of vintage and contemporary brands at a range of price points so I am prepared to pile on as many earrings as I can fit on my ears — restraint has no place in my jewelry aesthetic. So whether you’re just starting out in the jewelry space or you’ve proudly booked your 2nd, 3rd, or 10th appointment with your favorite piercer (I go to Adrian Castillo at 108.BK) and are ready to expand your gold earring collection, check out a few of my favorite spring jewelry styles to shop this season.

Elongated Hoops

A classic gold hoop earring will always been in style, but an oblong shape feels fresh and cool for the new season. I usually buy these in singles to switch up both ears, but if I fall in love with a pair, I’ll wear them together on one ear for some intrigue.

Chained Up

Chains are the ideal detail if you don’t want your earring collection to feel too precious. I love adding a chain to the back of studs, or creating a pseudo-hoop with a connected chain style between two piercings.

Mighty Minis

A gorgeous row of baby hoops is one of the chicest ear stacks out there. I like to leave a piercing open in between these to play with negative space and keep the look from feeling too crowded.

Slinky Studs

Just because you want a stack of studs doesn’t mean you’re limited to a basic gemstone option (although I will forever love that vibe). Adding in texture, color, and unique shapes is a great way to refresh your ear party for spring.