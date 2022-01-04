Selena Gomez's Cat Eye Makeup Is Razor-Sharp & Perfect For Date Night

It’s not often that the internet is graced with a Selena Gomez selfie — but when it is, everyone pays attention. When it comes to Gomez, it’s always more than just a photo, too. Maybe she’s debuting a fresh hairstyle from her ever-changing rotation of looks (she went through more last year than most do in a lifetime), a glimpse at new Rare Beauty goods, or posing on video while an unreleased song plays in the background. In other words, Gomez always delivers — and her latest look is no exception. In a new photo, Selena Gomez’s cat eye makeup and glossy mauve lips are the textbook definition of a chic winter makeup look. And fortunately for fans, her makeup artist revealed exactly what products and techniques were used to bring the look to life.

Though 2022 has only just begun, it’s set to be a massive one for Gomez who comes into the new year riding high on her recent Grammy nomination and starring role in the year’s top-rated TV show, Only Murders In The Building. But if her makeup artist’s accompanying caption is any indication, Gomez isn’t content to rest on her laurels. “First day back to work in 2022!” Hung Vanngo shared to his near-3 million followers.

The chic, sophisticated makeup look perfectly complements Gomez’s semi-recently acquired bob, set in a collarbone-skimming, off-center part. Its slight warm tone accentuates her golden brown highlights, but never threatens to veer into summery territory — in other words, it’s an ideal, go-to makeup look for these in-between winter months. To bring the look to life, Vanngo relied on a suite of Rare Beauty products and listed them all as a roadmap for fans to recreate it at home.

Vanngo warmed up Gomez’s cheeks with the Warm Wishes bronzer before setting the face with the Always An Optimist setting powder in shade Light. Her screen-transcending glow is thanks to the Positive Light liquid highlighter in shade Mesmerize, while a few drops of the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope adds a bit of color to the cheeks. Most crucially, that flawless cat eye was created using the Perfect Strokes liquid liner — a very grip-able matte pen — and volumizing mascara for fluttery lashes. Finally, Vanngo slicked on some With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in Thankful, a nude mauve shade.

If this look alone is a harbinger of what’s to come from Gomez and her team, it’s set to be her best year yet.

