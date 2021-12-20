Selena Gomez has been a purveyor of makeup, hair, and nail trends for years, even long before the actor-turned-entrepreneur launched her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty. As dedicated fans of the Disney Channel alum already know, her best glam moments transcend the test of time — and seasons. Cue one of the Texas native's most iconic manicures of ~all~ time: a dark teal lacquer look, brought to life by the hitmaker’s go-to nail artist, Tom Bachik. Despite the fact that the manicurist just recently shared the design to his feed, he didn't initially create Selena Gomez's holiday manicure for the holiday season. According to the nail pro’s Instagram, the teal manicure originally made its debut in March 2019. But flash to today, and Bachik dubs it the "perfect holiday nail color.”

While you could very well rock a traditional shade of holiday nail polish like red or silver this season, Gomez and Bachik make a strong case for trying something different. And, thankfully, there’s not much of a risk involved because dark teal nails are entirely wearable. While they might garner the attention of others, it's *highly* likely that they'll stop staring and inquire about your nail shade.

Gomez usually has a “less is more” approach when it comes to her manicures, evidenced by her many minimal looks by Bachik. On rare occasions, though, she’ll opt for something more statement-making. For example, in November, she rocked a velvet-matte oxblood nail look (another of Bachik's creations), featuring tiny gold nail charms.

“Matte and metallic 😎,” the artist captioned an Instagram photo of the nail look for his 500,000 followers. Without a doubt, the design is perfect for the holiday season, especially if you want to give your timelessly chic manicure a modern upgrade.

So which nail look will you screenshot to bring to your nail artist this week? The good news: You can’t go wrong with either. Both are festive, unique, and, most importantly, Gomez-approved.