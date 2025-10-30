On Oct. 29th, Selena Gomez hosted the Rare Impact Fund Benefit, an annual event supporting Rare Beauty’s mission to expand access to mental health care for young people. The singer and actor walked the red carpet wearing a satin lavender minidress, and while her sleek bob and matte light-brown lipstick were stunning, it was her manicure that truly stood out.

The look was created by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik — Gomez’s longtime go-to nail artist — and it combined two major trends: jelly nails and chrome nails. In the caption of his Instagram post showcasing the manicure, Bachik shared how he achieved the look. After filing Gomez’s medium-length nails into a soft almond shape, he used Olive & June products to craft the “blush jelly chrome” finish. He began by prepping the nails with Olive & June’s Nail Strengthener, then applied the brand’s Builder Gel in the shade Blush Jelly to “strengthen and create the perfect shape.” Next, he layered on his brand’s Cosmic Chrome nail powder in Aurora, which he described as “the perfect way to make this ’90s glam look modern,” before finishing it all off with a glossy top coat. The end result was a sheer pink shade that changed with the light; nearly clear from one angle, glossy with a mirror-like from another, and a soft pastel when it hit just right. The look paired perfectly with Gomez’s outfit.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It wouldn’t be surprising if Gomez’s blush jelly chrome manicure sparks a trend. With its soft color, glassy shine, and effortless vibe, this look might just be everywhere this fall.