Selena Gomez Found The Perfect Low-Commitment Way To Try Color In The Kitchen

Though white kitchens have been the rage for the past few years, they’re quickly starting to fall out of favor. These days, many are replacing their stark cabinets with bright hues or soothing shades, opting for popular colors like deep blues and serene greens. It’s a welcome change, to be sure, but it’s also a daunting one if your space has been historically minimal. However, there are some easy ways to start testing the colorful kitchen waters without diving right in — and Selena Gomez’s blue bar stools are the perfect example.

You may be surprised to learn there’s any color in the singer’s rustic, all-white kitchen; the many teasers she posts on Instagram for her HBO Max cooking series, Selena + Chef, show little to none outside of her stylish cookware. However, a mashup of clips promoting the premiere of season three proves that the Rare Beauty founder actually does include a few strategic pops in her space.

As the video begins, the first thing you see is Gomez’s face as she takes a video selfie. A closer look, though, reveals two velvet blue bar stools in the background, made even more eye-catching by their shiny gold framing. As the video plays on, it becomes obvious that the chairs are a staple piece in her kitchen: They’re moved around frequently, always providing that pop of glamour in her farmhouse-inspired space.

It’s not just the juxtaposition against Gomez’s kitchen that her stools provide, though. In a room mostly void of color, the brilliant blue adds a welcome dose of brightness — and the best part is that there’s little commitment involved. In fact, you could argue that there’s no better way to try out a new shade in the space than by incorporating furniture in that hue. That way, you can see if you like how it looks in a small way before going all in with something like paint or tile.

If you’re interested in trying out one of 2021’s top kitchen shades or just want to make things a *little* less beige, take a page from Gomez’s book and simply invest in a few colorful accent pieces to add to to your space. Some of TZR’s favorite blue bar stools and dining chairs to kickstart your shopping, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.