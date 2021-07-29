Christie Brinkley Put The Chicest Spin On 2021’s Favorite Kitchen Cabinet Trend

Christie Brinkley may be well known for her modeling career, but the 67-year-old model has plenty of other tricks up her sleeve. Yes, that includes a résumé filled with impressive acting and entrepreneurial roles — but what you may not know is that Brinkley has serious skills in another surprising arena as well: interior design. While she may not be an actual designer, per se, one look at her impeccable Hamptons home will tell you that she truly has an eye for style and detail. And nowhere is that more evident than in Brinkley’s beautiful kitchen.

The actor is known for sharing her homey estate on Instagram, often posting pictures of her enviable dinner parties and lush gardens. Yet it’s her eclectic kitchen that tends to garner the most interest — for more reasons than one. Not only is it a fun, cozy space, but Brinkley also managed to combine an antique feel with one of 2021’s biggest kitchen trends: blue cabinets. Unsurprisingly, she pulled it off flawlessly.

Blue kitchen cabinets have been one of the top most-searched color trends on Google in 2021, making it a trendy choice for the Bellissima owner. Yet with a few expert-level techniques, Brinkley managed to make the hue blend right in. Specifically, she went with a mix-and-match approach: Instead of painting all the surfaces one shade, the model left part of the kitchen a dark, warm brown. That decision not only grounds the space, but also gives it a natural aesthetic that feels true to the old home (which Homes & Gardens reports dates back hundreds of years).

To continue that theme, Brinkley also included what appears to be leaded glass windows in many of her upper cabinets. Not only does this keep the vintage vibe going throughout, but it adds a laidback look (since you can clearly see the contents) that provides a contrast against the crisp, preppy characteristics of the bright baby blue.

Painting your cabinets or buying completely new ones may be the only way to replicate Brinkley’s color trend choice, but there are plenty of other methods of infusing this happy hue into your own space in a smaller way. Including blue accessories, dining furniture, wall paint, or even an island in your kitchen will allow you to try out the look without a total overhaul, as well as let you decide if it’s something you want to incorporate more permanently down the road. Whatever you choose, make sure to take notes from Brinkley’s flawless execution and start planning your new blue kitchen with the selection of decor, ahead.

