This All-Blue Kitchen Will Inspire You To Try The Trending Hue
Prepare to be obsessed.
By
Anna Buckman
13 minutes ago
@thesoleilhouse
Green and blue kitchens seem to be competing for the top spot lately. But according to Google, the latter has finally won out. In 2021, blue kitchen cabinets are the third most-searched color (after white and black) — which is why TZR has gathered a bevy of inspo to help you get in on this trend.
Courtesy of Kimberlee Marie Interiors / Photo by Miranda Estes
Blue from top to bottom can be overwhelming, so take notes from Abby Hetherington Interiors and skip the upper cabinets entirely. A soft teal blue on the lower half will imbue a peaceful, but still bold, vibe.
Courtesy of Abby Hetherington Interiors / Photo by Lucy Call
© 2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.