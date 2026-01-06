Selena Gomez has been in domestic bliss mode since her September nuptials to Benny Blanco, sharing cozy newlywed snaps of putting up the Christmas tree and cuddling up on date nights. While she seems to be taking it easier on the acting front — this time last year, she was making the press rounds for both Emilia Perez and Only Murders in the Building — the life of an entrepreneur is always bustling. Just a few days into the new year, Gomez’s Rare Beauty has announced its Feb. 1 launch into Ulta Beauty, and the founder marked the occasion with a flippy bob and glossy lips.

In a pair of photos posted to Instagram, Gomez is seen in chic jeans and a white button-down shirt, surrounded by bright orange Ulta Beauty bags. Her makeup, no doubt courtesy of Rare Beauty, consists of dewy cheeks, glossy lips, defined brows, and a subtle bronze glow. But the real star of the beauty look was her flippy bob.

Though the multi-hyphenate has been firmly in on the bob trend for some time now — even going sleek and flippy way back in 2024 — in recent months, she’s opted for a soft vintage wave (think last year’s Golden Globes or her wedding). The casual half-up, half-down style, with a playful outward flip at the ends, felt like a chic yet effortless departure.

Expect flippy bobs to pop up everywhere this year. Hailey Bieber has been donning a similar style since December, and hair educator Stanley Nolan told TZR that she anticipates French bobs with flippy ends to trend in 2026.