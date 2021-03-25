This Shoe Sarah Jessica Parker Wore In 2015 Might Be Her Most Iconic Look Ever

If anyone has taken the idea of the world as their runway to heart, it’s Sarah Jessica Parker. Whether it’s onscreen as the iconic Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City or on the red carpet as herself, the actor has made it known that she’s not one to shy away from a bold look — and even when she’s in her off-duty mode, she still manages to stand out in the crowd. Decades of premieres, award shows, and other appearances have built up to some of Sarah Jessica Parker’s most iconic looks ever. And they’re clear proof that the Hollywood A-lister does not merely love fashion — when the opportunity presents itself, she defines it.

The 56-year-old actor and designer may be most known for her role as the fashion-forward columnist from SATC, but her penchant for statement-making fashion didn’t start there. Her earliest red carpet moments show a daring streak to her sartorial decisions, which has stayed with her throughout the years (especially when she attends the Met Gala). Of course, like anyone who spends years zeroing in on their style, there have been a handful of style evolutions, which include minimalist and maximalist outfits, in the actor’s wardrobe that have not gone undocumented. And if you take a quick scroll through her best looks yet, you’ll see that they’re only getting better as they come.

Scroll down to see SJP’s most iconic looks to date below.

1991 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the 1991 premiere of For The Boys, Parker showed her knack for bold fashion with a colorful beaded jacket, a gold metallic bra top, and a pair of red velvet trousers.

1993 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the second-ever MTV Movie Awards, Parker made a statement in a white jumpsuit with slits up to her thighs on the sides.

1997 Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE/WireImage/Getty Images At times, it seemed as though the personality of Parker's iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw, bled into her sartorial decisions. Case in point: the 1997 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards, where she donned the DKNY "naked dress" that was also seen in the first season of Sex and the City.

1999 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Not one to shy away from experimenting with clothes, the actress wore a tan corset and black shorts for the 18th Annual CFDA Awards in New York City in 1999.

2000 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Parker attended the 2000 Golden Globes — where she won an award for her performance in SATC — wearing a sparkling blush-hued gown by Richard Tyler.

2000 Jason Kirk/Hulton Archive/Getty Images For a bolder, more playful contrast, the actor sported a ballet-inspired feather dress by Oscar de la Renta for the 2000 Emmys, which felt like the high-fashion version of the tulle ensemble she wore in the opening credits of SATC.

2001 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Parker opted for another bold outfit when she went to the 2001 SAG Awards — where she won the award for Female Actor in a Comedy Series — in a beaded bandeau top and flowing midi skirt.

2003 L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images In 2003 the actor chose to wear a layered organza gown by Chanel Couture for the occasion, maintaining a trend of wearing pink to the awards show.

2004 Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The award-winning actor opted for a black ensemble at the 2004 Emmys, where she chose to wear a lace dress with a statement-making feathered skirt.

2006 Evan Agostini/Getty Images Parker attended the 2006 Met Gala with friend and designer Lee Alexander McQueen, where the theme was AngloMania. The pair wore coordinated outfits featuring a bold and edgy tartan print.

2007 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images For a more low-key appearance at the 2007 Links for Life Gala, Parker wore a fringed mini dress from Fendi, which felt reminiscent of the naked dress from nearly a decade before.

2008 Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In 2008, Parker made headlines when she attended the Sex and the City film premiere in London while wearing a muted green dress with a coordinating fascinator.

2009 John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images In 2009, the actor wore a timeless pale blue Dior Haute Couture gown for the Oscars. She channeled Cinderella vibes.

2010 Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The actor wore another fascinator for the premiere of Sex and the City 2 in 2010. The LBD was anything but little as the voluminous creation from Alexander McQueen stunned both fans and photographers alike.

2011 Epsilon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At a Moscow press event for I Don't Know How She Does It, Parker stunned in a scarlet Giambattista Valli gown with a cape and silver hoops.

2012 Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor mixed things up at the amfAR New York Gala when she wore a pink Oscar de la Renta gown with a leather Theyskens’ Theory jacket. For accessories, she added white gloves and dark gray pointed heels.

2014 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In 2014, Parker cemented her status as a style guru at the Met Gala with this classic Oscar de la Renta dress.

2015 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2015 Met Gala, she gave the world an outfit to look at when she wore an SJP x H&M dress along with a flame-inspired headpiece.

2017 James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images The actor stunned in a shimmery blue Monse fringe dress, with a matching tiny bag in tow, at the New York City Ballet's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala.

2019 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Just in case you needed any convincing that Parker loves wearing bright colors, this neon pink Zac Posen dress from her appearance at the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala in 2019 will do it.