Sarah Jessica Parker’s hair evolution is just as iconic as her role as Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City. Over the years, Parker’s hair has undergone a number of transformations, setting trends along the way. From her signature curls to sleek blowouts, the actor has a notable hair history, so why not travel back in time to take a peek at the looks that have played a starring role?

When Sex and the City premiered in 1998, Parker’s hair became a character in its own right. At first, Parker wore her natural curls, but as the series continued, she switched things up, straightening it at times or wearing it in soft waves. As we entered the early aughts, Parker adopted more refined looks. For red carpets and other appearances, she often wore her hair with sleek, straight finishes. Hair color-wise, she’s transitioned between honey blondes, deep browns, and bright, face-framing highlights. She’s also embraced bold updos and nostalgic-inspired styles, showing her willingness to take beauty risks and reinvent her aesthetic time and time again.

Ahead, here are some of Parker’s most memorable hair looks she’s worn throughout the years to inspire your next hair appointment.

Curly High Ponytail, 1980

Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images

Parker threw her iconic curls into a high ponytail to finish off this quintessential ‘80s look.

Straight Hair and Bangs, 1985

Michael Ochs Archives/Moviepix/Getty Images

In a scene from the classic 1985 film, Girls Just Want To Have Fun, Parker wore her hair with a few wispy bangs out in front.

Brown Bob, 1990

Fotos International/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Before she was fully committed to long, blonde hair, Parker had a brunette phase, complete with a blunt bob.

Natural Curls, 1991

Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images

The actor embraced her natural curls at the premiere for the 1991 film For the Boys.

Curled Ends, 1992

Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images

For the premiere of Honeymoon in Vegas, Parker wore her hair straight but kept the ends softly curled to add a bit of dimension to the look.

Face-Framing Updo, 1997

Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

At the 1991 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards, Parker walked the red carpet with her hair pulled back into an updo, accented by face-framing pieces.

Sleek and Straight, 2021

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While filming And Just Like That…, Parker reprised her most famous role but updated her hairstyle. Instead of Carrie’s signature curls from Sex and the City, the first season of the spinoff featured Parker with long, sleek blonde hair.

Side Braided Ponytail, 2021

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

The actor also wore her hair in a side braided ponytail while on set for And Just Like That… in 2021.

Classic Blowout, 2023

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Parker’s layered waves add body, definition, and shape to her blowout.

Crimped Hair, 2025

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

For the premiere of And Just Like That… Season 3, Parker paired a deep side part with softly crimped waves that nodded to early Y2K glam.