For those who visit or reside in New York City, going to a Broadway show is quintessential to getting the full Big Apple experience. West Village resident Sarah Jessica Parker is a regular in this scene, as she often attends and performs in these live events. (Over the summer, she and her husband Matthew Broderick starred in the Plaza Suite, which was met with critical acclaim.) Most recently, on Dec. 11, Parker was an audience member for the night as she and her family attended the premiere of Some Like It Hot. For the performance, Parker wore mismatched polka dot heels, a blue sequin dress, and a white double-breasted brocade coat. A strand of pearls looped around her neck and she carried a simple black purse.

What’s unique about Parker’s mules, here, was that one sandal was white while the other was black. The purposefully uncoordinated-but-coordinated look is certainly Carrie Bradshaw-approved, as Parker’s alter ego is known for her unconventional footwear collection.

As it happens, the rest of the actor’s holiday outfit nicely complemented her family’s ensembles, as well. Her 13-year-old twin daughters Tabitha and Marion wore brown satin and red velvet dresses, respectively, topped with metallic embroidered coats. Meanwhile, her son James rocked black tailored separates along with a tartan print tie while Broderick wore all black. The paparazzi made sure to capture the whole family in their holiday attire (as Parker, Broderick, and their children live rather private lives and aren’t often photographed together in public).

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

JNI/Star Max/GC Images

Although Parker wore this outfit for night at the theater, anyone can easily borrow elements from it and work them into their own holiday ensembles. For example, a sequin dress is well suited for office parties or New Year’s Eve celebrations while polka dot heels are a nice change from rhinestone-studded shoes. Plus, you can easily repurpose them as wedding guest heels come spring. If your closet is missing the necessary items to recreate Parker’s look, scoop them up ahead.