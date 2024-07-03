Over the last few months, the streets of New York have been packed with filming sets for the year’s buzziest projects. Almost every day this spring, for example, Dakota Johnson was spotted on the set of her new movie, Materialists, dressed in an assortment of elevated basics. Similarly, Sarah Jessica Parker has also been hard at work filming the third season of And Just Like That in NYC since early May. And unsurprisingly, her character’s wardrobe is full of must-have separates. To shoot her latest scene on July 2, Parker, styled paint-splattered denim overalls with a slew of Carrie-coded accents.

While standing on the stoop of Carrie’s new apartment in Gramercy Park, Parker was snapped by the paparazzi in the aforementioned off-duty outfit. She swapped her character’s typical fresh-off-the-runway numbers for a bright blue jumpsuit covered from top to bottom in speckles of neon paint. Parker’s statement one-piece still felt so on-brand for her iconic character, as she’s had a decades-long love affair with overalls. Hardcore Sex and the City fans will remember Season 4, Episode 8, ”My Motherboard, My Self,” when Carrie wears a pair of blue-jean overall shorts to the repair shop after her computer crashes. Almost 23 years later, overalls are still a classic Carrie staple.

Underneath her renovation-ready coveralls peeped a printed button-down that paid homage to her beloved city. The semi-sheer long-sleeve top was adorned with a map of NYC, complete with the subway lines, Central Park, and even the East River. The vintage Dolce & Gabbana number also included sections of the London Underground map (the Tube). In true Carrie form, Parker slipped on crystal-embellished slingback pumps from René Caovilla which added even more color to her final ‘fit. The fashion muse kept her accessories to a minimum — she added an elongated pearl necklace and small diamond stud earrings for a subtle shimmer.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s unclear how much longer Parker will be on the And Just Like That... set, so be sure to appreciate the sneak peeks at her on-screen attire while you still can. As we await more applause-worthy OOTDs from Parker, channel her most recent ensemble via the curated edit below. And if you’re feeling up to it, decorate your overalls the Carrie way with a bucket of paint and some brushes.