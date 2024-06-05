Sometimes it can be difficult to tell where Sarah Jessica Parker’s personal style ends and Carrie Bradshaw’s begins — and considering the fact that the actor and executive producer has been in the sex columnist’s shoes (so to speak) for decades, it’s understandable that the lines would begin to get a bit blurry. But with a few exceptions (most of them being her iconic Met Gala appearances), SJP’s own sartorial choices are a little more pared down than her maximalist counterpart, who is known for making some seriously bold choices with with her wardrobe — whether it be a nearly naked slip dress or a tulle Versace ball gown. That said, there are plenty of pieces both parties might wear, including the pleated denim skirt she recently wore stepping onto the And Just Like That Set.

AJLT’s costume designers, Molly Rodgers and Danny Santiago have been keeping fans in the loop with sneak peeks at looks from the upcoming season, and it’s been a thrill to get a first glimpse of how 2025 Carrie is dressing. So far highlights include a sheer Simone Rocha dress with exposed bra and boy shorts, a Gucci pussy bow blouse and swingy skirt, and a vintage 1970s maxi dress with a massive sun hat. With so much variation, one had to take pause when seeing SJP’s Maison Margiela skirt. With a distressed hem, “dirty” wash, and pleated detail, it could easily be something Carrie might wear. But styled with simpler basics, it suits the former ballet dancer just as well.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

We can imagine that the fictional character might pair this midi skirt with a few more fashion-forward pieces, like a quirky hat (see: Alturzarra and Prada recent runways) or an embellished bag (as seen in Stella McCartney, Balmain, Gucci, and Rabanne’s Spring 2024 collections). Instead, SJP let the skirt be the standout piece, keeping the rest of her ensemble simple with a nude fitted top, white Mary Jane pumps, and a black MoMA tote bag.

The actor herself often chooses classic pieces above overly trendy ones, but in this case she’s embracing one of the biggest denim trends of the seasons: distressed details. Ralph Lauren, Retrofête, and Brandon Maxwell are among those who showed ripped, frayed, and acid-treated denim looks in their Spring 2024 collections, and SJP’s midi fits right into that theme.

Whether you identify as more of a Carrie or an SJP when it comes to your personal style, this skirt could seamlessly be incorporated into your summer wardrobe. Make it funky or keep it simple — just look for a a distressed effect and midi length (not the Miu Miu micro mini and not the maxi length that’s been trending the past few seasons) if you want the closest match to the Maison Margiela version — which is on sale, if you’re lucky enough to wear one of the remaining sizes available. Here are a few in a range of price points to help you get the look.