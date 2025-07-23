All eyes are on Lindsay Lohan, so naturally the star has turned to a stylist well-versed in generating fashion buzz ahead of a movie launch as she promotes Freakier Friday. The former child actor has hired Andrew Mukamal, the creative force behind Margot Robbie’s marathon Barbie press tour.

For her major outing, Lohan lit up the world premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday night in custom ballet slipper pink Miu Miu. The princess-style embellished dress featured a draped bodice and bejeweled straps, complemented by her rose cut diamond and pink diamond chandelier earrings and teardrop necklace by Lorraine Schwartz. Adding a fun touch, the 39-year-old carried a blinged-out crystal microphone clutch by Judith Lieber.

Her glam matched the classic Hollywood silhouette too, with hair stylist Danielle Priano on hand to create Veronica Lake-inspired waves and celebrity favorite makeup artist Ash K Holm delivering an understated lit-from-within soft focus glow.

The premiere was fittingly held on the 22nd of July — a nod to the 22 years it’s been since the original movie debuted. Kicking off the press junket this week, Mukamal has been on hand to convey this new elevated and elegant chapter for the mom-of-one, who was just 17-years-old when the first Freaky Friday film came out.

Getty Images

Mukamal has also been busy outfitting English actor Vanessa Kirby lately, dressing the pregnant star in an array of body-con silhouettes and bandage dresses during the global promotional tour for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Worlds collided this week when Lohan and Kirby along with their respective co-stars joined forces for an Instagram post when they ran into each other while promoting their respective Disney Studios pictures in Hollywood. For the occasion Lohan wore a Giambattista Valli two-piece set and Manolo Blahnik lace-up stilettos.

Mukamal and Lohan began working together in the spring, with the stylist outfitting her in a slinky black Jacquemus gown and additionally in a vintage mini dress from Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel Spring/Summer 1997 collection for CinemaCon back in April.

Mukamal’s influential client list also includes Zoe Kravitz, Lily Collins, Hoyeon, Carey Mulligan, and Hailey Bieber, whom he dressed for the Met Gala and after-party.

At Tuesday’s Los Angeles premiere, Lohan linked up with her on-screen mom Jamie Lee Curtis and even had a sweet reunion with her fellow Parent Trap alums Lisa Ann Walter (Chessy) and Elaine Hendrix (Meredith Blake). Her husband Bader Shammas was also by her side.

(+) (+) (+) INFO 1/3

Freakier Friday will be released theatrically on August 8. From the original, Chad Michael Murray and Mark Harmon are reprising their roles, joined this time around by newcomers Julia Butters and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. A New York City premiere will follow this Monday.