Sarah Jessica Parker’s Hamptons Home Will Be Bookable Soon — For Under $20

When Airbnb partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products in 2021 to give Carrie Bradshaw fans a chance to live in a recreation of her NYC apartment from Sex and the City, it felt like a tiny glimpse into the life of one of America’s most beloved women — even if it was a fictional one. However, later this August, Sarah Jessica Parker devotees will get the opportunity to experience the real thing. As in, SJP’s actual Hamptons home will become available to book at Booking.com soon, giving someone very lucky a two-night getaway in the star’s true-life vacation spot.

Sound too good to be true? It’s not — the only catch is that the stay is available on a first-come, first-served basis. To book Parker’s “Hamptons Hideaway,” you can head to the Booking.com listing on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at 12 p.m. ET. If you’re lucky enough to score the escape, you’ll be able to check into her charming cottage Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. And perhaps the best part of it all? The whole weekend is only $19.98, in honor of the year of Parker’s breakout role as Carrie Bradshaw.

(+) Courtesy of Booking.com (+) Courtesy of Booking.com INFO 1/2

If you’re a diehard SJP lover, it’s unlikely you need much more information to set your timers for Aug. 23. That said, there are plenty of additional perks that come with staying in the Amagansett, Long Island abode to sweeten the deal. For starters, the 1940s, three-bedroom beach cottage boasts a coast-bound pathway, making for easy access to one of the most private beaches in the Dunes. Thus, you’ll be able to relax like Parker herself while *actually* feeling like you’re on vacation.

And, naturally, you can look forward to some nods to Carrie Bradshaw as well. In the home is a closet full of footwear from Parker’s eponymous line (giving you ample opportunity to play dress up à la your favorite character), plus a home bar stocked with Thomas Ashbourne craft cocktails. Get ready to plop yourself in front of the home’s brick fireplace, and maybe even wax poetic about your sex life with the star’s ready-to-serve Perfect Cosmo by your side.

(+) Courtesy of Booking.com (+) Courtesy of Booking.com INFO 1/2

“When we designed the space, our goal was to create a perfect getaway for family and friends that was comfortable, private, and that accentuated the property’s close proximity to the beach,” said Parker herself in a press release. “We wanted the property to truly feel like a home, so we furnished it with vintage pieces we had collected over the years, and made the backyard a versatile place where we could enjoy summer sunsets, barbecues, and fun gatherings. It was designed with love, relaxation, and happy times in mind. We’re excited to welcome our Booking.com guests and give them the true Hamptons experience at our beloved hideaway.”

Mark your calendars and cross your fingers that you’ll soon be able to live out her typical weekend in this idyllic getaway. And just like that... this dream could come true with the click of a button.