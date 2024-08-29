If you’re a hardcore Sex and the City fan who hasn’t binged the sequel series And Just Like That yet, take this as your sign to get on that. Not only are Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte back, but the two-season show is also packed with nostalgic callbacks to the original Emmy-winning series. The star of both shows, Sarah Jessica Parker often raids Carrie’s original closet from SATC — revamping her character’s mismatched Manolo Blahnik pumps and Fendi baguettes for 2024. Most recently, while filming a Season 3 episode, she did it again. On August 28, Parker re-styled a vintage Chanel blouse that she originally wore in Sex and the City almost 24 years ago — proving Carrie-approved staples never go out of style.

On the set of And Just Like That Season 3, Parker was snapped by the paparazzi on the Upper East Side looking every bit her younger self. The fashion muse dug through the archives and donned Carrie’s aforementioned silk chiffon blouse embellished with dramatic bishop sleeves and a boat-cut neckline. The mint green, purple, orange, and black design originally debuted in the ‘90s under Karl Lagerfeld, however, Parker first donned it in Season 3, episode 15, which aired on September 24, 2000. On the reboot’s set, the semi-sheer shirt looked good as new overtop a black lacy bralette. Instead of the capri pants she wore back in 2000 (more on those later), the Oscar winner chose a flowy maxi skirt in a vibrant violet shade. Extra points for her subtle drop-waist and asymmetrical hem embellishments. Shockingly, Parker opted for minimal accessories — no jewelry at all, and only serpent-inspired yellow sandals from Rene Caovilla.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

And now, a moment for her throwback co-ord. Back in September 2000, Carrie joined her fabulous friends for a mid-day lunch at a cafeteria-style hotspot. Alongside Samantha’s pinstripe skirt set, Miranda’s pastel green blazer, and Charlotte’s button-down black vest, Carrie stood out in the Chanel blouse and all its multicolor neon glory. She popped on a hot pink bra underneath. From there, Parker upped the maximalist ante with tie dyed denim capris in three retro shades of purple. Compared to her present-day ensemble, the A-lister accessorized with a slew of classic Carrie-staples, including a turquoise bandana secured atop her curly blonde hair, personalized “Carrie” gold hoop earrings, and bedazzled ankle-strap sandals in metallic pink.

Courtesy of HBO

If you’re lucky enough, you might be able to score Parker’s exact Chanel top on various vintage sites — a fashion enthusiast recently secured it on 1st Dibs for under $1,000. So be sure to keep an eye out on your next thrifting trip. In the meantime, you can still channel Parker’s street style set via the curated edit below.