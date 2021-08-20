Dior’s iconic Saddle bag has become one of the pieces that defines the luxury fashion house. It was first designed in 1999 and debuted on the runway in John Galliano’s Spring/Summer 2000 collection. Subsequently, Carrie Bradshaw (aka Sarah Jessica Parker) carried it in Sex and the City, creating a frenzy for the piece. The style was revived in Fall 2018 and now everyone, from influencers to Beyoncé, have sported the purse. Most recently, Kourtney Kardashian wore Dior’s Saddle bag while on a date with Travis Barker, giving the accessory another chance to shine in the spotlight. (For the fashion history buffs out there, saddle bags got their name and design from the small bags that attach to the saddle on a horse.)

On Aug. 19, Barker uploaded a video on his Instagram, which showed him and Kardashian horseback riding on a beach in Mexico. Though the scenic view of the blue waves and dreamy clouds might pop out at you first — for fashion lovers, your eyes likely zeroed in on the Saddle bag. It sat on Kardashian’s left shoulder, the iconic gold D logo dangling into the air. Ironically, you’ll also notice that Kardashian, who was sitting in a saddle, was carrying a bag called Saddle. The accessory choice was a bit unusual for such an adventurous activity as it could have easily slipped off her shoulders during the ride (as opposed to wearing a crossbody or backpack style). However, Kardashian didn’t abide by any dress code rules as she wore a mini red slip dress with cowboy boots for the ride.

If you’re not planning to horseback ride any time soon — not to worry. The Saddle bag is versatile in that you can easily work the accessory into a date-night look (it pairs well with slip dresses, as you can see) or even into a more casual ensemble of tees and jeans. Dior even recently released micro versions of the purse should you love bite-sized bags. Ahead, shop Kardashian’s exact Dior handbag plus other saddle bag styles.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.