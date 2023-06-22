It’s a big week for the And Just Like That... cast as the first episode for Season 2 of the show dropped on June 22. The series’ main trio — Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon — have been making their rounds with the press and just yesterday, on June 21, Parker was spotted doing a promotional gig for HBO Max. The actor dropped by the iconic Empire State Building to light it up and also posed for photos on the observation deck. For the occasion, Parker opted for a bow jumpsuit from Saloni, a white crewneck cardigan, and studded peep-toe pumps (which reflected the embellishments on her one-piece).

The outfit was a smart choice on the actor’s part because the weather was overcast, and it gets quite windy at the top of the Empire State Building. By eschewing a billowy dress or skirt she didn’t have to deal with her hem flapping up in the air; meanwhile, the cardigan was just enough coverage to keep her from getting chilly. The star’s beauty look was also apropos for the breezy environment: Parker’s hair was tied back and arranged to one side — although at one point she still needed to hold few loose strands back while smiling for pictures.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

For you SJP stans out there, we tried tracking down her outfit for you to shop. Her jumpsuit is sold out everywhere, except if you’re a size 4 there is one left to purchase on Poshmark. For everyone else, Saloni has a similar bow motif velvet number you can add to cart and save for holiday attire come December. Though the brand of her cardigan is unknown for now (TZR will keep you posted if intel emerges!), you can browse identical crewneck options from the likes of Everlane and JNBY. Once you’ve secured the necessary pieces, take the look out for a night on the town this week — it deserves to be seen!