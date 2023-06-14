Despite their ubiquity in Hollywood and well beyond, dermal fillers and other injectables are often treated like a dirty little secret rather than a routine aesthetic treatment. When coupled with the immense pressure on female actors to defy aging, particularly if they’ve been famous for decade, and it’s kept even quieter. For one Sex And The City star, it was the constant comparison to her younger years that led her to experiment with facial fillers in the first place. Kristin Davis’ relationship to filler is a complicated one, she shares in a new, incredibly vulnerable interview, and she’s decided to be done with them for good after a frank conversation with friends — and really, it sounds like the sort of talk you’d see play out on an episode of And Just Like That....

In an interview with The Telegraph, Davis opens up about everything from her two adopted children to her earliest days portraying prim Charlotte on the original HBO series. Bringing such a legitimately legendary character to life isn’t without its pitfalls, though, especially considering the show just celebrated its 25th anniversary. “It’s hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times,” she shared with the paper. “‘I have done fillers and it’s been good and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad. I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly.”

(+) Davis pictured on June 8, 2023 at the Sex And The City Experience inaugural event. Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/1

Davis says she first started with Botox, initially thrilled that her lateral forehead lines disappeared. She tried lip filler, too, which her close friends intervened against at a certain point. “No one told me it didn’t look good for the longest time,” she shares with The Telegraph. “But luckily, I do have good friends who did say eventually.” She says that nowadays, she takes a more relaxed approach to the entire anti-aging industrial complex citing a lack of time, but raises some astute points about could be considered the parasocial relationship between audiences, beloved characters, and the real-life people who play them on-screen.

Davis pictured at the premiere of And Just Like That... in 2021. Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Davis says the internet — and much of the audience at large — at once wants women to still look like their younger selves but actively ridicules anyone who seems to be actively trying to maintain their youthful aesthetics. “And it’s a challenge to remember that you don’t have to look like that,” she says, sharing that she’s cried over the cruel worlds.

As the spinoff series debuts its second season on Max (not HBO Max, remember?), both Davis and her character seem to be settling into a new, relaxed normal, going through many of the same challenges on-screen and in real life. And by being vulnerable about her feelings, the conversation around aging gets all the more manageable.