Last year, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrated its 60th anniversary issue with seven star-studded covers, each featuring Martha Stewart, Tyra Banks, Leyna Bloom, Christie Brinkley, Winnie Harlow, and Kate Upton (to name a few models). As soon as the photos went viral (which only took minutes), fans knew the issue would be hard to beat. But this summer, the esteemed magazine outdid itself with another stellar spread, this time starring Salma Hayek. On May 13, 2025’s SI Swimsuit cover dropped on Instagram, which showcased Hayek wearing a metallic green bikini in a pool — one of the publication’s signature backdrops. In true Swimsuit fashion, the summer-ready shoot received over 840,000 likes in just 24 hours.

If you follow the House of Gucci star on IG, you know she frequently shares swimsuit-clad selfies with her 29.5 million followers. So, it’s hard to believe this is her first Swimsuit 2025 cover. Alongside Jordan Chiles, Olivia Dunne, and Lauren Chan, Hayek starred in one of four separate covers. The fashion muse posed for photographer Ruven Afanador at the Cuixmala luxury resort in Hayek’s home country of Mexico. Inside one of the resort’s peaceful pools, she styled a bold bikini courtesy of Johanna Ortiz — a Colombia-based designer beloved by Meghan Markle, Kendall Jenner, Kerry Washington, and more. Hayek’s top, for one, included a bandeau neckline, twisted in a knot at the front, and adjustable snaps. Then, she chose the matching low-rise bottoms, complete with ties on each side, plus embroidered tassels. Both pieces were covered with a metallic sheen, which photographed beautifully.

If you look closely enough, you’ll see Hayek accessorized with a Hailey Bieber-inspired body chain from Jacquie Aiche. The beaded embellishment peeked out from underneath her bralette and wrapped around her neck to her stomach. Hayek paired it with a turquoise pendant necklace layered overtop, also from the L.A. jeweler. Her five-carat oval-cut wedding ring completed her photoshoot ‘fit.

Around the same time her Swimsuit cover launched, Hayek appeared on The TODAY Show to chat about the magazine’s latest project. “It never crossed my mind that I could be on that cover. Because (the women) didn’t look like me,” she told Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin on the air. “My body isn’t necessarily the model type. I never thought that was a possibility — and for it to happen when I’m 58! It’s really shocking.”

The best part about Hayek’s Swimsuit shoot? Her exact bikini is still available to shop — for now, that is. Ahead, treat yourself to a new, Hayek-approved swimsuit before your next trip to the pool.