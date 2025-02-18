The celebrity set celebrated Valentine’s Day in all sorts of extravagant ways. On Feb. 14, Benny Blanco gifted Selena Gomez with a bathtub full of nacho cheese, plus tortilla chips galore (casual). More publicly, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spent their second Valentine’s Day together at A Complete Unknown screening during the Berlin Film Festival. However, for another power couple, Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma (who’ve been together since 2020), the romance began on Feb. 13. Minutes after boarding a private plane to Turks and Caicos, the NBA player popped the question to Harlow with a jaw-dropping engagement ring. And on Feb. 18, the supermodel shared the happy news with her ten million Instagram followers.

In true celebrity fashion, Harlow opted out of a caption and let the IG-worthy carousel speak for itself. The first photo was a selfie captured by the Milwaukee Bucks player just seconds after Harlow said “yes.” All eyes went to her 8.5-carat sparkler, complete with silver hardware. According to Vogue, the center stone was oval-cut, secured with four small prongs, and set in between a baguette stone on each side. Harlow’s fiancé told Vogue he spent three months designing it himself. “I never really asked her what type of ring she liked or anything,” he said. “I just wanted to draw a picture of what I felt resembled her — something that was elegant, but very timeless and simplistic at the same time.”

Alongside the eye-catching rock, Harlow became a fiancée in a red silk matching set from SKIMS — one of her go-to labels for everyday styling. So, she clearly didn’t know an engagement was on the horizon. “For a split second in my head I thought, ‘This would be so cute if this was an engagement’,” Harlow told Vogue. “But I’m also not the type of person who wants to guess or wants to spoil a surprise. So it just was a fleeting thought in my head.”

Once the newly-engaged pair landed in Turks and Caicos, Kuzma kept the surprises coming. The couple’s entire family was waiting on the beach to celebrate their love. Then, the CAY SKIN founder swapped her SKIMS set for a multi-color Blumarine dress. Quite an iconic Valentine’s Day, don’t you think?

Now that Harlow shared her post-proposal selfie with her fans, it’s only a matter of time before the jewel makes its red carpet debut. So, be sure to keep an eye out. With the carat size, it’d be hard to miss.