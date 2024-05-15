The world has changed exponentially over the past six decades, especially as it relates to beauty standards. Thankfully there are forces within the industry that are committed to growth and change — such is the case with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Over the last few years in particular, the iconic magazine has proven its commitment to embracing inclusion and shown the public that women of all shapes, sizes, ages, and abilities have bodies that should be celebrated. And for SI Swimsuit’s 6oth anniversary issue, they’ve brought together dozens legends to reflect upon moments and milestones throughout the years.

Editor MJ Day and renowned celebrity photographer YuTsai collaborated on not one, not two, not even three, but seven separate covers for the anniversary issue. Three of those include groups of former cover stars alongside a few (nonetheless iconic) newcomers, all posed in glamorous gowns, plus a few very chic suits. These versions featured a mix of supermodels, athletes, activists, and entrepreneurs, many of them nodding the magazine’s most groundbreaking past covers. For example, there’s Martha Stewart who made waves last year when she posed in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit at age 81. There’s also Leyna Bloom, SI Swimsuit’s first-ever transgender cover model, as well as Halima Aden, who made history as the first model to wear a hijab and burkini in the magazine.

Other iconic inclusions were supermodels Christie Brinkley, Winnie Harlow, Molly Sims, Roshumba Williams, Brooklyn Decker, Tyra Banks, and Paulina Porizkova. Pro athletes and partners Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are also featured on one of the three group covers. Additionally, Chrissy Teigen, Gayle King, Kate Upton, and Hunter McGrady were also given their own individual covers, each of them sporting swimwear. And of note, many of the women involved are 50 and over, exemplifying beauty and strength at every age.

In the caption for SI Swimsuit’s Instagram reveal of the new issue, the magazine stated: “Since 1964, SI Swimsuit has set the standard for celebrating the beauty of women from all walks of life, inspiring confidence and redefining beauty norms. In celebrating this year’s 60th anniversary we continue that legacy and are honored to include our SI Swimsuit legends as your 2024 issue cover models.”

Here’s to many more years of diversity and inclusion for the legendary magazine — and the hope it continues to inspire others. Ahead, find a few of the standouts from the new issue, in all their glamorous glory.

Martha Stewart

The 82-year-old lifestyle mogul was a golden bombshell in a shimmering sequin gown.

Roshumba Williams

The supermodel and host was statuesque in a slinky gold gown with a low cut back.

Molly Sims

The model and entrepreneur, who shimmered in rose gold, is no stranger to being an SI Swimsuit cover star, but says that shooting this one at 50 was more legendary than any shoot she did in her 20s.

Chrissy Teigen

It’s been a decade since the model and entrepreneur’s last SI cover, but she proves she’s still a pro, posing in a plunging orange swimsuit.

Kate Upton

The five-time SI Swimsuit cover star sported a ruffled bikini by Normaillot.

Gayle King

The 69-year-old TV personality made her SI Swimsuit debut in a printed one-piece with matching coverup by EVARAE.

Hunter McGrady

The model and inclusivity advocate, who first worked with the magazine back in 2017 through its Model Search program, stunned in a cutout one-piece by JMP The Label.