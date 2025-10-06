Aside from embodying a certain je n'ai sais quoi, there is one thing many classic and modern French style icons have in common: a set of really good bangs. Think soft and long like Jane Birkin, face-framing curtains like Brigitte Bardot, or eyebrow-grazing and wispy Caroline de Maigret. It turns out the street style crowd at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 also understand the transformative power of adding fringe to your haircut. However, attendees are favoring a slightly bolder, high-maintenance variation: blunt bangs.

This style lays straight across the forehead, and while it typically hits just above the eyebrows, this season’s most stylish guests are also taking it up a few notches, er, inches. Micro blunt bangs were spotted all over Paris paired with of-the-moment haircuts, like the bob, and hairstyles, like ribbon-adorned pigtails. There was even some color play with guests taking vibrant hues, such as orange, for a spin. Yes, that’s the beauty of fringe — it’ll elevate virtually any look.

Ahead, see how the stylish PFW crowd is wearing blunt bangs. You might even be inspired to do as the French do and get bangs.

Micro Blunt Bangs

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

A blunt micro bob and bangs will always turn heads — even when you’re in a crowd of stylish PFW attendees.

Middle Part & A Claw Clip

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

If you can’t fit in your routine bang trim, take a cue from this guest and part your slightly grown-out fringe down the middle. Complete effortless vibe (very French girl!) by pulling your hair up with a claw clip.

Tangerine Dream

Ussin Yala/Getty Images

A set of blunt bangs is already a statement in itself, but adding a vibrant color into the mix injects extra edge to your look.

Playful Pigtails

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

It’s a myth pigtails are just for kids. Instead of securing the ends with ribbons like you may have done in your youth, this show-goer has woven them into her braids for elevated visual interest.