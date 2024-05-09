Even though Riley Keough was just announced as Chanel’s newest brand ambassador in March, the A-lister has had a decades-long relationship with the atelier stretching back to her childhood. “The allure of Chanel was very present in my household growing up,” Keough shared in a March statement regarding her ambassadorship. So, it comes as no surprise that Keough styles Chanel staples for nearly every red carpet event (see her recent Met Gala gown) and street style moment. Her Chanel streak continued on May 8, when she was spotted out in New York in a layered sweater and skirt set courtesy of the label’s 2023/24 Métiers d'art collection.

Just two days after she stunned at the Met Gala in a semi-sheer embroidered Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 gown, Keough returned to her regular jam-packed schedule with an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Before heading inside NBC Studios, Keough gave the paparazzi a close-up of her OOTD, which featured an ultra-preppy combo perfect for spring. The Daisy Jones & The Six star channeled the 2023/24 Métiers d'art runway look closely by layering a sleek gray button-down underneath a white floral-embellished tank top. She leaned into the 70-degree temps by pairing her double cashmere co-ord with a navy tweed skirt, also from the fashion house. Staying true to form, Keough carried the Chanel 22 quilted hobo bag in black — one of her go-to carry-alls no matter the season. She broke up her Chanel stretch via black pointy pumps with a transparent stiletto heel from Peter Do and sleek Oliver Peoples sunglasses. For a bit of bling, Keough accessorized with nothing but tiny diamond hoop earrings.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Once it was time to take the stage on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Keough changed into another tweed-heavy ensemble from, you guessed it, Chanel. For her second look of the day, the fashion muse sourced the same 2023/24 Métiers d'art collection, but this time, she chose a posh mini dress and blazer set topped with red and black tweed. Keough swapped her Peter Do footwear for satin slingback pumps also from Chanel and once again kept her jewelry to a minimum.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Keough is wrapping up the press tour for her Hulu limited series, Under the Bridge, which debuts its last episode on May 29. So, there’s a chance we’ll see more stellar promo-related looks from Keough (and her costar, Lily Gladstone) in the coming weeks. Keep an eye out, and in the meantime, channel her latest off-duty look with the curated edit of must-haves below.