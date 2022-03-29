If you were under the impression that Rihanna skipped out on Oscar night, you aren’t alone. While she didn’t attend the award show itself, the Fenty Beauty founder stepped out to attend Jay-Z’s after-party in a stunning beauty look that nearly went unnoticed. Though it’s not like Rihanna to avoid the spotlight, but perhaps the soon-to-be-mom wanted a more low-key evening. Regardless, photographers caught the star heading to the event in yet another jaw-dropping maternity outfit as well as long, dramatic locks that fell well below her waist in a Y2K-inspired zig-zag part.

Continuing her affinity for daring pregnancy fashion, Rihanna donned a completely sheer top with a bandeau underneath along with a black maxi skirt and what appears to be sneakers. She paired the ensemble with oversized hoop earrings and a sparkly purse. Rihanna’s stunning hair look was courtesy of celebrity stylist Yusef Williams using products from hair care brand Living Proof as well as his own product line. Her gorgeously shiny strands were parted in a zig-zag pattern, a nod to the early 2000s trend that stars like Bella Hadid have recently resurrected. It’s worth noting that this isn’t the only Y2K-inspired hair look that Rihanna has been a fan of lately; earlier this year, she appeared with red and black skunk stripe hair for her Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day lingerie collection — a look that screamed 2003.

In a press release, Williams shared exactly how he created Rihanna’s gorgeously shiny strands with a nostalgic flair. First, he shampooed and conditioned using Living Proof Curl Shampoo and Curl Conditioner for a clean canvas. He then used Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Heat Styling Spray to protect Rihanna’s natural hair as well as The Y by Yusef Cushion Paddle Brush to detangle, smooth, and blow-dry to prep for 42” hair extensions.

Then, it was time for the star of the show: the zig-zag part. “After installation, create a center zig-zag part to add edge and modernity, and then add minimal texture to hair ends by adding Living Proof Curl Definer throughout the ends and curling loosely,” Williams says. “Finger separate the curls for a carefree loose flowing finish.” Finally, he tamed any flyaways with Living Proof Flex Hairspray.

Ahead, check out the exact products William used to create Rihanna’s stunning early aughts-inspired look.

