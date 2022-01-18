Rihanna Just Wore The Valentine’s Day Hair Inspo You Never Knew You Needed

It's only Tuesday, but Rihanna is serving major weekend energy by teasing a specially curated array of Savage x Fenty lingerie for V-Day. Among the newness is the brand's first-ever collab with the world-renowned cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty — it’s like a crossover episode of your two favorite shows. The style icon took to Instagram on January 17, to share a photo of herself in the brand's Lace'd Up Teddy while swiping on an exclusive shade of Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb, dubbed Lavender Savage.

Rihanna's lingerie and gloss deserve everyone's full attention, but it’s actually her skunk stripe hair that really draws the eye and makes her look like a supermodel straight out of the early aughts. While the name of this style may raise some eyebrows, just one look at Rihanna in the style is enough to make you want to try out the look. Her mane featured horizontal stripes of black and red, which she teamed with baby bangs, to really drive home the Y2K vibe. While Rihanna has yet to reveal the mastermind behind her locks, it’s likely the work of her longtime hairstylist Yusef Williams, who has created many stunning hairstyles for the star including her internet-breaking mullet.

Will this look inspire a resurgence of striped hairstyles? Maybe. After all, 2000s beauty trends are having a moment right now, like butterfly clips, visible lip liner, and heavy blush. Stars like Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Barbie Ferreira are at the helm of the Y2K beauty revival.

If you’re still plotting your Valentine’s Day glam take a page out of Rihanna’s book and go with edgy red highlights for the occasion. If you’re not feeling quite as daring (understandable), shop Savage x Fenty’s latest collab with Fenty Beauty instead — it’ll give the same bold and sexy effect.

