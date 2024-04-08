Rihanna might be the most aesthetically singular star in the industry — how often have you seen her in the exact same hair, makeup, or outfit more than once? Part of her artistry — and her brilliant eye for the beauty business — comes down to her love for visual versatility. Rih’s creative streak certainly extends to her manicures, too. She’s known to experiment with all sorts of intricate designs and detailed nail art, but her latest look is a relatively simple one that still manages to deliver a major impact. Rihanna’s rainbow nails, spotted on a night out in L.A. as she left her favorite restaurant, feature a different trending color on each finger. Together, they make a multicolored confection that’s surely already on it’s way to becoming one of summer’s top trends.

The Fenty Beauty mogul was photographed leaving Giorgio Baldi on Saturday, April 6, her blonde hair pulled up into a curly updo and her lips filled in with a dusty rose-colored liner and matching gloss. As she exited the restaurant, fans and onlookers got a relatively clear view of her nails, each one painted a different shade. Visible are a deep forest green, a classic red, and even a bright yellow.

(+) The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images (+) The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

While Rihanna’s hand positioning obscures the rest of her nails, it’s reasonable to assume they’re painted similarly — especially considering she’s gone for the look in the past. For her birthday back in 2019, Rih teamed up with manicurist Maria Salandra to create a special multicolored French-tipped set in celebration.

Unlike that candy-colored French tip set, though, Rihanna’s latest version of the is impossibly easy to replicate. Though each finger features a different shade, there doesn’t seem to be any detailed work required — simply prep and paint as you would any sort of straightforward style.

As the weather continues to warm, a bold, bright manicure is an easy way to feel festive. Rather than choosing one popular shade to play with, follow Rih’s lead and indulge in every trending color of the moment.