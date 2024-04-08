We’re only a week into April and this is already proving to be Rihanna’s busiest month of the year. All within the last week, the A-lister channeled Beyoncé’s country-cool aesthetic on the cover of Vogue China, Fenty Beauty arrived at Sephora stores in China, and she also dropped a new collection of monogrammed Savage x Fenty lingerie. And that’s not all. Even in the midst of her jam-packed schedule, the multi-hyphenate still made time to deliver a few stellar street style moments. On April 6, Rihanna stunned in a cream satin coat, distressed jeans, and layered pearls while grabbing dinner at her favorite Santa Monica restaurant, Giorgio Baldi.

While she frequently visits the Italian hotspot with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, this time, Rihanna presumably reserved a table for one. After her solo date night, the fashion muse gave the paparazzi a close-up of her effortlessly chic evening-out ensemble, which started with a graphic T-shirt on top and distressed Balenciaga light-wash jeans on the bottom. Even though the base of her look leaned more off-duty, RiRi elevated her outfit with loud luxury-esque statement pieces, including a cream satin overcoat courtesy of Adam Lippes Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Under the hem of her Balenciaga denim peeped a pair of mesh Gucci Slingback Pumps that coordinated to her layered pearl necklaces (one of her recent go-to accents for both red carpet and casual occasions). The Fenty Beauty founder rounded out her OOTN with a black Dior Saddle Bag, an eye-catching diamond watch, and sleek Gucci sunglasses.

The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While one night on the town per weekend is enough for some people, Rihanna was also out and about on Friday evening at The Highlight Room in L.A. For her first fête of the weekend, RiRi styled an all-black look complete with a velvet fur-embellished coat from Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 1992, leather lace-up Miaou pants, and croc-embossed Tom Ford heels. To bring some color back into the final ‘fit, she carried a pink and brown cowprint Fendi Baguette from the label’s Fall/Winter 1999 collection and threw on retro-inspired tortoiseshell Tom Ford sunglasses.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Feeling inspired by Rihanna’s latest looks? Take this as your sign to reserve a table at your favorite restaurant for next weekend, and while you’re at it, shop the curated edit below to channel her Saturday night ‘fit.