Whenever a Fenty x PUMA launch is on the calendar, fashion enthusiasts are guaranteed two things: a collection of must-have sneakers, and another applause-worthy red carpet look from Rihanna. At each collab-focused soirée, the Fenty founder matches her outfit to the aesthetic of her new footwear — we’re still not over her ensemble from the December release party, which featured a vintage purple Chanel jacket and matching sneakers. On April 17, at the launch party of the new Fenty x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone collection, Rihanna maintained her sartorial reputation in an oversized earthy suit set that coordinated to her new sneakers perfectly.

On Wednesday evening, just a few hours before the exclusive Fenty x PUMA Creeper taupe color-way dropped online, Rihanna made her grand entrance at Tobacco Dock in London to celebrate her new project. Mirroring the collection’s nature-inspired vibe, RiRi went for head-to-toe neutrals when curating her OOTN. For starters, she styled a cool-toned brown suit set courtesy of Peter Do Fall/Winter 2024, complete with a plunging button-down and ultra-loose trousers. The fashion muse opted for extra layers by throwing on a baggy beige blazer also from the New York-based designer’s upcoming line (which hits stores this July). A pair of taupe Creeper Phatty Sneakers peeped out from the hem of her roomy bottoms, continuing the overall ‘fit’s monochromatic theme. Rihanna rounded out her party-ready look with her go-to Tom Ford Bronson sunglasses, layered gold necklaces and diamond statement rings, a bold red lip, and fresh blonde hair with long sleek bangs.

Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images

Alongside RiRi’s taupe sneakers, the latest Creeper Phatty collection offers two more natural colors that drop on April 25 at 10 a.m. EST: The first is Green Fog — a bright mint hue, and the second is Warm White — both top-notch shades for spring and summer styling. At the launch party, Rihanna offered a sneak peek at the Green Fog color-way while signing a fan’s pair.

Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images

While we unfortunately have to wait a week to shop the entire collection, there’s nothing stopping you from adding Rihanna’s exact taupe Creepers to your closet right now. And while you’re at it, why not channel the star’s entire latest look with the curated edit below?